Foreign travel blogger criticises filthy Tamil Nadu beach, says ‘upper-class Indians’ litter without concern

A foreign travel vlogger has expressed strong disappointment over Mahabalipuram Beach in Tamil Nadu, saying he was astonished to find the shoreline covered in garbage during his visit. The user, who goes by the name "Homeless Digital" Nomad" on Instagram, shared a video showing a sandy area filled with plastic waste, bags, bottles, wrappers, and other debris scattered across the beach.

Calling the condition of the beach “shameful,” he said it is shocking that people in the country do not pick up their own trash. He added that it was “the most trashed beach that I have ever seen in my entire life.”

He further claimed that everyone, including “upper-class Indians,” litters and assumes that someone else is responsible for cleaning up. The vlogger noted that while people often blame the government, the real issue lies in public behaviour.

“They are taught that littering is bad, yet they continue to do it,” he said.

“The reason why people don’t pick up trash in this country, from what I’ve gathered, is because they think it is the government’s responsibility. Don’t get me wrong—the government should have better waste management systems—but that doesn’t excuse individuals from littering and treating the planet like garbage,” he said.

He added that there is a serious problem with the mindset around waste in the country, calling it “shameful and disrespectful.”

Comparison with other regions The vlogger also pointed out that not all parts of India face the same issue. He claimed that southwest India appears cleaner and added that regions like Ladakh, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Nagaland do not seem to have the same level of trash problem, despite receiving “less government efforts than the general population.”

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Social media reactions pour in The video quickly gained traction, drawing a flurry of reactions online. Several users raised concerns about littering and irresponsible tourism.

One user wrote, “Civic sense should be a subject in schools in India.”

Another commented, “Indian logic: If my house is clean, I don’t care if there’s a big pile of garbage outside.”

A third user said, “I’m an Indian, and I absolutely agree 100%. Instead of being offended, we should take this as constructive criticism and improve.”

A fourth added, “Please check if there is even a single dustbin around. Both the public and the government are equally responsible.”

A fifth user said: "Historically, some sections of society were engaged in collecting garbage. It was their role in that society, and others didn’t have to lift a finger. This even included handling raw human waste. Cleaning is seen as beneath a large section of society. Even today, if you clean a public place, people may treat you as inferior.

This mindset of class and ownership is reflected in paid services. If they pay for a taxi or a hotel, they behave as though they own the vehicle, the hotel, the staff, and everything associated with it. This sense of entitlement is so deeply rooted that India may not become clean for decades. It’s not just about dustbins—cinema halls have them, yet the seating areas are often littered."