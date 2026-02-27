Video shows foreign woman being chased for 'selfie' in Mumbai: 'They kept following me' - Video

In a disturbing incident in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, a foreign woman has alleged ‘harassment’ by two men. The woman, who goes by the name Ines Faria, shared her ordeal on Instagram; her video has now gone viral. Faria, who hails from Portugal, explained that she had been residing in Mumbai for two months and that most of her experience has been ‘beautiful and kind’.

The Portuguese woman, further highlighting the importance of ‘safety and comfort’, detailed the incident through an Instagram reel.

What does the viral video show? In the video, Faria is seen walking through a crowded public area in Mumbai, appearing visibly tense as two men allegedly follow her at close range. She continues recording with a forced, uneasy smile, underscoring her discomfort and fear during the encounter. Toward the end of the clip, she appears increasingly frustrated and is seen pushing the two men away to create distance.

“This was the first time something like this happened to me in India and I've been here for 2 months now. Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind and welcoming,” she wrote.

“They kept following us, asking for photos even after I said no multiple times. I didn't feel comfortable, and they were super pushy. They followed us around for over 15 minutes and it started to feel really overwhelming. Just a reminder that ‘no’ is a full sentence. And your safety and comfort always come first,” she further added.

What action have the police taken? As the video went viral, it also caught the attention of police officials. According to a report by news agency PTI, the incident occurred in South Mumbai, and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chowdhary said the local police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) have launched an investigation.

“They are already on the job. Proper legal action will be taken,” he said.