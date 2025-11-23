Foreign woman DJ alleges harassment by Goa police: ‘They stopped our car at midnight and…' | Video

A celebrity DJ has alleged power “abuse” by police officials in Goa, stating that the officers misbehaved with her and her friends after stopping their car for a routine check late at night while they were travelling from Siolim to Morjim in North Goa. The DJ, who goes by the name ‘Krispie Kristina’, asserted that they were “choking on power” and even told them to “go to their country”.

The woman further stated that the police officers who stopped them at midnight did not even have a “female officer” with them.

According to an Indian Express report, the Goa Police said they have contacted the complainant and that a probe has been initiated.

What actually happened? In a post on Instagram, Kristina detailed the incident and wrote: “From the very beginning he was very very rude. It was immediately obvious that this wasn’t his first time. He was already choking on his power and impunity. And from many friends I have heard that it is a normal situation there,” she said in a post on social media. She said the police officer “spoke very aggressively, rudely and started saying ‘Go to your country, you’re not in your country’.”

“When we showed him our driver’s license, he said, ‘okay go’. And when my friend started to drive away, he called her a ‘bitch’ and said ‘fuck off’,” she claimed.

“Can you imagine? In a tourist state, a state that functions only thanks to tourists, the police allow themselves to be so lawless and literally kick tourists out. It’s a shame we didn’t film it, but I was afraid to even take out my phone because he was so aggressive,” she said.

She also alleged that the police officers hurled insults at her and called her names.

In a video on Instagram, she said, “This is how Goa treats tourists. As a tourist, I don’t feel myself safe here at all. It’s very very very sad.”

In another post on Saturday afternoon, she said she was on the way to a police station after the police reached out to them.

The incident comes on the heels of a group of men harassing and groping two foreign women while taking photographs with them at Arambol beach earlier this month.

In another incident reported from Vagator, bouncers at a local establishment allegedly intervened in an inappropriate manner, causing distress to a visiting family from Varanasi. The state tourism department stated that bouncers are not authorised to handle tourist-related matters and cautioned that “any form of assault, intimidation, or misconduct will invite strict action in coordination with law-enforcement authorities.” In response to the recent events, the department held a meeting with the Goa Police to discuss measures to improve the safety and overall experience of visitors.