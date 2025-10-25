Foreign woman turns into ‘tourist attraction’ at Taj Mahal, her reaction goes viral: ‘I don’t want it'

A foreign woman visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra had an unexpectedly amusing experience that has now gone viral on social media. The traveller, identified as Aaliyah Denning, shared a light-hearted video of her encounter, where she jokingly claimed she “became the tourist attraction” instead of the monument itself.

Advertisement

In the short clip, posted on Instagram, Aaliyah is seen posing with an Indian man while his friends eagerly click pictures nearby. The text overlay on her video read, “When you come to India for the attractions and you become the tourist attraction.” Adding a humorous caption, she wrote, “This was hilarious. This has happened a few times. In Egypt, I could hardly get away. If this is what being famous is like, I don’t want it. No thank you haha.”

Also Read | WATCH: Virat Kohli fist pumps after first run in IND vs AUS ODIs 2025

The video has since gone viral, garnering over five lakh views and sparking an animated discussion online. While some found the moment endearing and funny, others weighed in on the cultural differences that often lead to such encounters at major tourist destinations in India.

Advertisement

Social Media Reacts The clip drew a flood of comments from both Indian and international users, with many sharing similar experiences. One viewer wrote, “This happened to me as well! Everyone kept calling me ‘Barbie’ and asking for selfies — it was wild.” Another added, *“I thought you were getting married in the video — the guy in white totally looked like the groom!”

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi Airport Terminal 2 to be operational from Oct 26 with 120 daily flights

Some users expressed discomfort, pointing out the need for boundaries. One comment read, “Quick tip: they take pictures of women and generates AI pictures and videos that are not decent."

Another user wrote, “What is their problem? Can you imagine if Americans did this to visitors from India?”

“This happened to me as well. Everyone kept yelling ‘Barbie’ at me and asking to take selfies.” the third user wrote.

Several also noted that such interactions are often rooted in harmless curiosity rather than malice. One user wrote, “Some people from rural areas don’t get to see foreigners often. I actually found it sweet — girls wanted pictures with me and boys with my husband. Super respectful all around.”

Interestingly, many travellers from around the world chimed in with anecdotes of similar moments in other countries. A commenter said, *“Had people asking for pictures with me in Zambia — I was so confused but it was kind of funny.” Another added, “If you ever want to feel like a celebrity, India is definitely the place.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shines spotlight on Odisha

While such incidents may seem awkward to some, many social media users interpreted Aaliyah’s post as a light-hearted reminder of cultural curiosity and the spontaneous nature of travel experiences. For frequent travellers to India, especially at major tourist landmarks like the Taj Mahal, the phenomenon of locals asking for photos with foreigners is not uncommon — often seen as a gesture of fascination rather than intrusion.