An Uzbek tourist voiced concerns about lengthy queues at the Taj Mahal, urging the Indian government to create a distinct line for foreign tourists. Officials clarified that security protocols are standardized, and the tourist's video reflects his individual experience.

As thousands of tourists from across the globe flock to the Taj Mahal in Agra, a foreign tourist visiting the iconic Mughal monument with his elderly father shared his frustration on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The father-son duo from Uzbekistan were frustrated by the long queue at the security entrance of the historic monument and requested the Government of India to make a separate queue for the foreign tourists.

The tourist, named Nurad, filmed the security check and expressed his frustration over the long queues at the Taj Mahal’s entrance and called on the government to create a separate line for foreign tourists to facilitate the process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nurad shared that he had travelled to more than 70 countries so far.

“Today, I am in India to visit the Taj Mahal. I am very happy to be here, but I would like to request the Government of India to improve one thing," he while requesting addressal to the security system.

“Because so many local tourists visit the Taj Mahal, as a foreign tourist, I would prefer a separate line for us so that we don’t face problems when entering," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tourist, clearly distressed, stated that his elderly father was forced to wait in line for hours, resulting in significant discomfort.

As the video went viral, a lot of social media users jumped in to discuss the issue. As several social media users agreed with the foreign tourist’s viewpoint, Prince Vajpayee, the conservation assistant at the Taj Mahal issued a statement.

“There is a separate arrangement for foreign tourists to enter the Taj Mahal," he explained adding that once inside, all visitors undergo the same security procedures, with no separate line for anyone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}