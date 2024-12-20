Delhi: A foreigner, while on his tour to India, recently got into a heated argument with a rickshaw puller in the nation's capital. The video captures an intense argument between the tourist and the rickshaw puller, and has gone viral on Instagram, garnering around 1.6 million views.

In the video, the rickshaw puller demands ₹1,500, while the tourist offers ₹500 and hands over the note. Despite this, the driver repeatedly refuses, insisting on more money.

With the argument intensifying, passers by intervene and start questioning the tourist. As it turns out, the ₹500 that the tourist had paid, was a gift, an addition to the fare of the rickshaw puller. The bystanders eventually pressurised the rickshaw puller to return the money, but the video ends with the driver refusing to do so.

The video was shared on the Instagram handle @samesamevic, accompanied by the caption, “Scammed in India on Day 1 - But Locals Saved Me!”

Where did the argument happen in Delhi The incident, believed to have taken place in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area, shows a foreign tourist negotiating the fare with a rickshaw driver. While the tourist is not seen in the video, his voice is clearly audible throughout, indicating that he likely recorded the footage himself.

Netizens hail locals Several netizens hailed the locals, stating that it was great to see people come up and help the foreigner. “So many nice folks," said one of the Instagram users. “It’s good to see some educated people’s come in front,” said one person. A second person commented, “If you face any trouble in India then contact locals, they will definitely help you.”

A third person added, “This happens in every country with tourists, not just in India, but I'm so glad the locals intervened and helped.”