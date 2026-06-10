Foreigners visiting Van Gogh Museum break into dance on Bengali folk song, netizens react to viral video

A Bengali song has reunited people from different countries as they were visiting Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum. The tune of the popular folk song, Tomar Ghore Bosot Kore, was heard across the popular tourist spot as different nationalities danced together, making it a wholesome moment. A video of the same has now surfaced online.

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Viral video from Van Gogh Museum The video of the heartwarming moment has now gone viral, earning praise from netizens. Joining them is Harsh Goenka on X, formerly Twitter.

In the video, guests were seen clapping and grooving to the song. Their joy spoke volumes about the event, hinting that music can transcend language barriers to create a sense of community among people from different parts of the world.

Sharing the video, Geonka wrote, “With so many reels of our tourists behaving badly abroad, here’s a lovely exception. A Bengali song bringing together people at the Van Gogh Museum. Culture is spread best when it creates joy, not disruption.”

Watch:

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The event was organised by an Amsterdam resident and fashion student, Aishwarya Bhattacharjee. Talking about the event, she shared how it was more a personal achievement than a mere occurrence.

Sharing a video, she wrote on Instagram, "A moment I'll never forget: seeing people from different cultures come together and dance to the sounds of Bengal at the Van Gogh Museum. Knowing I helped make it happen felt surreal."

Explaining the thoughts behind the event, she added in detail, "This video brings tears to my eyes every time I watch it. Growing up here wasn’t easy, I often felt alone, isolated, like I didn’t belong. But that day felt different. For a moment, everything shifted. Watching people from different cultures come together and dance to Bengali music at the Van Gogh Museum felt surreal. It felt like I mattered."

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"Seeing my parents smile, feeling their pride, sharing my culture with the world, it meant everything to me. And in a way I can’t fully explain, it felt like I was making my ancestors proud too… like they were watching over me in that moment. I’m deeply grateful I got to live it and create it. Thank you @vangoghmuseum."

Netizens react to tourists dancing on Tomar Ghore Bosot Kore Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comment, "This video made my day."

"Because the Greater Bengal region shares a single linguistic and cultural heritage, the track is equally celebrated, performed, and loved across both Bangladesh and West Bengal, India," another one explained the roots of the song.

"This is the difference between Bengalis and the other Indian communities.. we don’t impose our dance like they do with garba bhangra.. instead we encourage peaceful collaborative celebrations like this," someone else said.

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A different user commented, "It's absolutely stunning to witness this kind of culture outside of India—seriously, just wow!" "This is more than beautiful," one more added.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Live Mint could not independently verify the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.