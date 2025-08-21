Forget 12-hr workdays! Noida founder says they grew 200% by working just 6 hrs, ‘I read, spent time with daughter’

Deepak Bhati, Chartered Accountant and co-founder of influencer marketing agency DigiWhistle, raised pivotal questions around work-life balance and productivity. He questioned whether working long hours guarantees ‘productivity’ and said his company got a 200% revenue boost in two years, though he worked for around 5 to 6 hours on most days. Bhati notes that his company's success did not come from “hustling 24/7” but “from focusing on the right things.”

In a LinkedIn post, he wrote, “I don’t work 12–14 hours a day. Most days, I only work 5–6 hours.”

He added, “The rest? I’m reading. Thinking. Spending time with my daughter. Or simply doing nothing.”

His post further read, “Does that make me less ambitious? I don’t think so. Because in the last few years-From the very start, I thrived on managing multiple interests simultaneously. As Co-Founder of DigiWhistle (an influencer marketing agency in Noida), we’ve grown revenues by 200% in just the last two years.”

He continued, “None of this came from “hustling 24/7.” It came from focusing on the right things. And here’s what I’ve learned: It’s not the hours that define you. It’s the outcomes. So if 6 hours work for you - great. If 16 hours work for you - great.”

He concluded his post asking, "The real question is-Are you happy? Are you productive? Are you growing? Because the number of hours doesn’t prove your ambition. Your results do."

Netizens reacted to the post positively. One said, “At the end of the day, it's all about productivity and achieving your goals. Follow a path that brings fulfilment and that's all you need.”

“Yess output is important [sic],” another replied.

In a hilarious take, one replied, ‘Doing nothing is itself a task, and often the most valuable.’