Forget 90-hour workweek, 200 companies are moving to permanent four-day week

Two hundred firms in the United Kingdom (UK) have signed up to implement a permanent four-day working week for all their employees without compromising on salary payment, reported the news portal The Guardian on January 27.

According to the news report, this move comes after the latest campaign to reinvent the UK's working environment. The news portal also cited the 4 Day Week Foundation and said that together these 200 companies employ more than 5,000 people, and these firms are operating in sectors like charities, marketing, and technology.

Highlighting the “five-day work week” a hangover from the earlier economic age, Joe Ryle, the campaign director of the foundation, told the news portal, “9-5, the five-day working week was invented 100 years ago and is no longer fit for purpose. We are long overdue an update.”

Ryle also focused on how this four-day work week can be a “win-win” situation for workers and employers.

“50% more free time, a four-day week gives people the freedom to live happier, more fulfilling lives,” he told the news portal. “As hundreds of British companies and one local council have already shown, a four-day week with no loss of pay can be a win-win for both workers and employers.”

Companies leading four-day work week According to the news report, companies in the marketing, advertising and press relations sectors were leading, with 30 out of the 200 in these three sectors. This lead was followed up by the charity, NGOs, and the social care industry with 29 companies.

Technology, IT, and software companies also soon followed, with 24 companies from their segment. Among others, 22 companies were from the business, consulting, and management sectors, which also offered their employees permanent four-day work weeks, as per the report.

As 200 companies act on their commitment to foster four-day working weeks, the supporters of this movement claim that this is a useful way of attracting and retaining employees in the company along with improving productivity to deliver the same output in fewer hours, reported the news portal.

In the UK, out of the 200 companies, 59 are based out of London, which feels enthusiastic to follow this new strategy, as per the report.

Work-from-home debate As India faces the ongoing debate of a 90-hour work week started by L&T's Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, the world is still recovering from the work-from-home job cultural shift.

The global pandemic of Covid 19 in 2020 made everyone shift to work-from-home methods, but coming out of it has become a task in Western countries.

US-based companies like JPMorgan Chase, Amazon, and others have already issued strict mandates which direct employees to attend work in person with an ongoing five-day work week schedule, according to multiple media reports.

Some employees who enjoy working from home pushed back against these decisions, like a group of people working for Starling Bank, who resigned after the CEO demanded thousands to come from the office, as per the news portal's report.

Politicians like Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, have supported the four-day working week in the UK, as per the report.

The news portal also cited data collected from Spark Market Research which showed that young employees are expected to revolt against the traditional working patterns. Nearly 78 per cent of employees within the age bracket of 18 to 34 years of age in the UK expect that a five-day work week will become the norm in the next five years, and 65 per cent of them said they do not want to return full-time office work, according to the news report.