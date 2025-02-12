Amid the 90-hour workweek debate and questions about work-life balance, a company is asking its employees to “stop working" by 7 p.m.

In a post on LinkedIn, a user shared that her company asked employees not to work after 7 pm.

The post was shared by Pranita Bajoria, founder of Red in the White, an advertising agency.

Her post read, "At my agency, we have to convince our employees to STOP working.

You read that right.

The minute it hits 7 PM and I see someone talk on the whatsapp group about work, I'm screaming in all caps "LOG OFF RIGHT NOW."

90-hour workweek debate Bajoria's post comes amid the controversy over L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's undated video advocating a 90-hour work week that went viral

In the video, he asked if the employees should even give up Sundays. "How long can you stare at your wife," Subrahmanyan asked, stirring a controversy.

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working," the L&T Chairman said.

Government on working hours The Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, January 31, highlighted the working hours of the country. India compares with Germany, Vietnam, and the UK regarding the average weekly working hours at the highest level of 48 hours.

Bajoria mentioned that the new employees in the company struggle with such an arrangement.

"Our new hires struggle with this.

They think we're playing mind games.

Like "Why are they doing this TO me?"

Buddy, we're doing this FOR you," she wrote.

Additionally, Bajoria stated some other policies of her company.

"Some agency practices that make people think we're insane:

- Every leave is a paid leave

- 7 PM = GO HOME

- "Get a hobby" is part of our onboarding conversation."

According to her, people work better with a proper work-life balance.

"We hire adults. We expect them to behave like adults.

It’s wild that we have to UN-WIRE people from thinking that being available 24/7 is normal.

That burnout is a badge of honour. That hustle means destroying your personal life.

I’m not ready to do this for my own dream. How can I make you do that?