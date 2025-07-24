Forget Goa and Bengaluru, THIS tiny Tamil Nadu town is India’s new ‘non-monogamy hotspot’

India is fast emerging as a major market for Ashley Madison, the controversial dating platform known for catering to married individuals seeking discreet relationships. According to the app’s June 2025 data, not only is India one of its fastest-growing regions globally, but smaller towns are now outpacing metro cities when it comes to signups and non-monogamy activity.

Leading the list is Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, a town better known for its silk sarees and historic temples. With a population of just two lakh, Kanchipuram has surprisingly topped the platform’s list of 20 Indian districts with the highest non-monogamy intensity. The town has jumped from 17th place last year to number one in 2025, overtaking major cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Ashley Madison, which describes itself as the “world’s no.1 married dating app,” released data identifying areas where interest in extramarital relationships is highest. Central Delhi ranked second, followed by Gurgaon. However, Mumbai failed to make it to the top 20 list altogether.

Interestingly, the report shows that 9 of the top 20 districts are from the Delhi-NCR region, including six from within the national capital itself—Central Delhi, South West Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and North West Delhi. Other smaller cities such as Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Raigarh, Kamrup, and Chandigarh also feature prominently.

In April, Ashley Madison conducted a global survey via YouGov, revealing that India and Brazil lead the world in rates of admitted infidelity, with 53 percent of Indian respondents confessing to having had an affair.

“This data highlights a striking trend—India is leading the way in redefining modern relationships, with more than half of surveyed adults admitting to infidelity,” Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer at Ashley Madison was quoted as saying by HT.

He added, “India is already ranked sixth among our global markets, and we anticipate it climbing even higher by the end of the year. These numbers suggest the growing acceptance of non-monogamy, and at Ashley Madison, we provide a space for people to explore those connections discreetly.”