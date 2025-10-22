'Forget the H1B grind': US return man reflects on journey after moving back to India, lists 8 key benefits

US return man, who moved back to India 5 years ago, reflected on the benefits of staying in home country. Leaving behind the ‘H1B grind,' he asserted that if one finds satisfactory employment in their country then they are well off both mentally and physically. He listed three key reasons for his belief and emphasised that he doesn't regret making this life changing decision.
The caption to the post states, “Why I Don’t Regret Moving Back to India!!”
He lived in the United States for a total of 8 years and returned in 2020 before the COVID-19 lockdown. Calling it a rewarding journey in a post on Reddit, he stated, “I moved back to India in 2020, right before the lockdown hit. It was through an internal transfer at work.”
Describing the occasional downsides, he wrote, “People can sometimes make insensitive comments or get a little too interested in your personal life. But honestly, compared to the constant immigration struggles abroad, these are small, manageable things.”
Reiterating the benefits, he said that moving back gave him his freedom, creativity, identity a clearer path to retirement and simplified his life.
In the third part of his post, he suggested some key points to keep in mind before taking the drastic decision of returning to India. According to the Redditor, one must have enough savings, active income stream and own home. Besides this one should be prepared to deal with high pollution levels, bad roads, sneaky relatives, lost friendships and associations. Furthermore, one should look for intra‑company transfer and investment opportunities in India.
He concluded the post with the statement, “Moving back to India is rewarding, it's about peace of mind and belonging for the most part but it's also about being financially prepared, career‑ready, emotionally resilient, and intentional about the life you want to build.”