‘Forget the stereotypes’: Polish woman shares what tourists should know about India| Viral Video

What should first-time visitors really know before travelling across India? According to a Polish woman who has spent considerable time exploring the country, the answer has less to do with monuments and more to do with mindset.

Dominika Patalas-Kalra, who hails from Poland, has gone viral on Instagram after sharing five practical, no-nonsense tips for tourists planning a trip to India. Drawing from her personal experiences, Dominika’s advice resonated widely — especially with Indians who felt she captured realities that guidebooks often miss.

Rather than focusing on iconic tourist circuits, Dominika urged travellers to step away from rigid itineraries and preconceived ideas. “India rewards curiosity,” she suggested, adding that openness often leads to the most meaningful experiences.

Among her suggestions was a warning against sticking only to popular tourist attractions, which she described as overcrowded, overpriced and sometimes underwhelming. Instead, she encouraged visitors to explore local neighbourhoods, markets and everyday spaces that offer a more authentic glimpse of life in the country.

She also addressed one of the most common anxieties foreign travellers have — public transport. Contrary to popular belief, Dominika said travelling by metro or auto-rickshaw is far more manageable than many expect. To avoid confusion or overcharging, she recommended using ride-hailing apps such as Uber, Ola or Rapido, where fares are fixed in advance.

Another key takeaway from her list was the value of local companionship. Travelling with someone familiar with the city, she said, often opens doors to places that never make it into travel guides. “Some of the best experiences aren’t planned,” she implied.

Perhaps her most pointed advice, however, was about stereotypes. Dominika urged visitors to leave behind preconceived notions about India and approach the country with an open mind. “Forget what you think you know,” was the underlying message — one that many viewers found refreshing.

The post sparked an outpouring of positive reactions, with several users praising her for offering a balanced and respectful perspective. Some jokingly commented that she deserved an Aadhaar card for understanding India better than many tourists.

This is not the first time Dominika’s views on India have gone viral. She has previously criticised foreign vloggers who, she said, deliberately seek out poverty or unhygienic food options to portray the country in a negative light. According to her, such content often prioritises shock value over fairness, reinforcing harmful stereotypes.