Former Amazon employee explains why senior engineers get paid more in viral post

A former Amazon employee has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing an anecdote from his time at the tech giant, explaining why senior engineers often command significantly higher salaries than their junior counterparts.

The post, shared on X by Arpit Bhayani, centres on a newly hired Principal Engineer whose ability to identify a complex problem and propose a robust solution within weeks left his colleagues impressed. According to Bhayani, it wasn't just the engineer's speed that stood out—it was the experience behind it.

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The post has since resonated with professionals, with many discussing whether deep expertise in solving similar problems outweighs constantly seeking new challenges.

Amazon Anecdote Highlights Value Of Experience Recalling the incident, Bhayani wrote that shortly after joining Amazon, the Principal Engineer identified an important problem and designed a solution in a remarkably short period.

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"When I was at Amazon, a new Principal Engineer joined us and, within a few weeks, came up with a problem statement and a pretty robust design that solved it. During an all hands meeting, we asked him how he came up with the problem statement and design in such a short time. His answer was interesting," he wrote.

According to Bhayani, the engineer explained that he had "solved this exact problem twice before" at previous organisations and that Amazon was the third company where he was working on the same type of challenge.

That response, Bhayani said, changed how the team looked at senior hiring.

Why Companies Pay Senior Engineers More Reflecting on the incident, Bhayani said the experience taught his team that companies hire senior leaders not only because they are capable of solving difficult problems but also because they have successfully tackled similar challenges in the past.

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According to him, employers often value professionals who have already navigated a particular problem because they can reach solutions faster while avoiding many of the mistakes that first-time problem-solvers are likely to make.

He concluded the post with a broader career lesson.

"Instead of looking for a new problem to solve every time, if you are comfortable solving one hard problem several times, there is a lot of money to be made. Hope this helps."

Social Media Weighs In The post prompted a flurry of reactions, with users sharing their own views on career growth, experience and hiring.

One user wrote, “I always wanted to get exposure to such problem and design solutions. But my lala company would never let me experience that.”

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Another commented, "My POV : this also depend on the company and product , this is a trade off between breadth vs depth. But in PM role , people who have seen enough breadth have better first principal thinking and impact on company growth."

A third user highlighted the importance of recognising recurring patterns in senior roles, writing, "pattern matching at senior levels is the most underrated career strategy, the person who has solved the same class of problem twice walks into the room with a map everyone else is trying to draw from scratch."

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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