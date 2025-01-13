Parminder Singh, COO at Tatler Asia in Singapore, recently shared a post expressing his regret over not being able to hire a particular candidate. Singh previously held leadership roles at Google, Apple and Twitter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Once, a candidate applied to my team for a marketing role in India. Besides being a capable marketer, his CV mentioned that he runs marathons and plays guitar. My boss didn’t let me hire him, saying, "Yeh aadmi yeh sab kuchh karta hai to kaam kab karega? (If he does all those things, when will he work?)" I thought such managers were extinct. Turns out they aren't," Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

While Parminder Singh did not reveal the name of the company, it is understood that it was not Google. Here's why.

“Since many of you asked—I couldn't hire him, and I regret it. This happened many years ago. I've been away from India and assumed things would have changed, but it looks like they haven't. Compare this to my time at Google, which had an unwritten policy: if you excelled in the Olympics, you could walk into a Google office and get a job. Excellence is a transferable skill!"

As per his LinkedIn profile, Parminder Singh was managing director of Asia on Twitter from November 2013 to December 2016. At Google, he was the business head from October 2007 to April 2010, the director of online media sales in Asia Pacific from April 2010 to May 2012, and the managing director of Google Display, APAC, until October 2013.

Social media reactions Social media users have varied reactions.

“If excellence was a transferable skill, Boris Becker, Pele, Kambli scores of actors, WW wrestlers would not be struggling after their retirement. Any Olympian can walk into Indian railways cos it's part of their CSR not because excellence is transferable," wrote one user.

“Not the best analogy. An Olympian can walk into any Govt/ Corporate job anywhere including India," wrote another.

"Not the best analogy. An Olympian can walk into any Govt/ Corporate job anywhere including India," wrote another.

One user posted a sarcastic remark: "Your boss is right, in India we need "mediocrity"... don't hire smarter people who can pose a threat to your own position. Excellence /dedication & consistency is a zero value skill. Maybe he should have written, I can work for 40 hrs straight, just like I can run 40 klms."