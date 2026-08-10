‘Everyone was shocked’: Former Google intern recalls the day Jeff Dean accepted his ‘random’ calendar invite

Departing Google legend Jeff Dean is receiving widespread adulation for his 27-year career at the tech company, where he built foundational engineering breakthroughs that power modern computing. Now, a viral post by a former Google intern has provided a glimpse into Dean's leadership style. Yoonseok Yang revealed that despite Dean's seniority at Google, he remained accessible, always making time for full-time employees and interns alike.

Yoonseok Yang recalls impromptu meeting Yang detailed an incident from 2022 in which he randomly sent a calendar invite to Dean, which was accepted, leading to an impromptu meeting.

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"In 2022, as a Google intern, I sent a random calendar invite to Jeff Dean. He accepted," said Yang in an X post. "His calendar was accessible even to interns, so I figured I had nothing to lose. The next day, I sent this photo to my team. Everyone was shocked."

See viral post

Describing Dean as one of his biggest inspirations, Yang said it would be difficult to imagine Google without him at the helm. "It's hard to imagine Google without Jeff. He's been one of my biggest inspirations. Thank you for everything, Jeff," said Yang.

Jeff Dean responds to viral post: "I remember this" As the post gained traction, Dean replied, saying he remembered the meeting. "I remember this. It was great chatting with you!" Dean said.

New AI startup, Discovery Loop, with Sanjay Ghemawat Dean is teaming up with his longtime collaborators, including Indian-origin tech veteran Sanjay Ghemawat, top AI researchers Oriol Vinyals and Quoc Le, for his brand-new artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Discovery Loop.

Organized as a public benefit corporation, Discovery Loop aims to use AI to automate experimental workflows in science and engineering.

The founders want to develop AI systems capable of proposing, conducting and evaluating thousands of experiments simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Dean’s move represents one of the most significant departures from Google’s AI organization in years and comes at a moment of uncertainty about its ability to keep pace with OpenAI and Anthropic PBC.

Current and former employees said morale inside Google dipped following the company’s AI leadership shakeup and predicted the loss of Dean would make it more difficult to recruit top AI talent.