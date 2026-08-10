‘Everyone was shocked’: Former Google intern recalls the day Jeff Dean accepted his ‘random’ calendar invite

Departing Google legend Jeff Dean is receiving widespread adulation for his 27-year career at the tech company, where he built foundational engineering breakthroughs that power modern computing. Now, a viral post by a former Google intern has provided a glimpse into Dean's leadership style. Yoonseok Yang revealed that despite Dean's seniority at Google, he remained accessible, always making time for full-time employees and interns alike.

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Yoonseok Yang recalls impromptu meeting Yang detailed an incident from 2022 in which he randomly sent a calendar invite to Dean, which was accepted, leading to an impromptu meeting.

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"In 2022, as a Google intern, I sent a random calendar invite to Jeff Dean. He accepted," said Yang in an X post. "His calendar was accessible even to interns, so I figured I had nothing to lose. The next day, I sent this photo to my team. Everyone was shocked."

See viral post

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Describing Dean as one of his biggest inspirations, Yang said it would be difficult to imagine Google without him at the helm. "It's hard to imagine Google without Jeff. He's been one of my biggest inspirations. Thank you for everything, Jeff," said Yang.

Jeff Dean responds to viral post: "I remember this" As the post gained traction, Dean replied, saying he remembered the meeting. "I remember this. It was great chatting with you!" Dean said.

New AI startup, Discovery Loop, with Sanjay Ghemawat Dean is teaming up with his longtime collaborators, including Indian-origin tech veteran Sanjay Ghemawat, top AI researchers Oriol Vinyals and Quoc Le, for his brand-new artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Discovery Loop.

Organized as a public benefit corporation, Discovery Loop aims to use AI to automate experimental workflows in science and engineering.

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The founders want to develop AI systems capable of proposing, conducting and evaluating thousands of experiments simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Dean’s move represents one of the most significant departures from Google’s AI organization in years and comes at a moment of uncertainty about its ability to keep pace with OpenAI and Anthropic PBC.

Current and former employees said morale inside Google dipped following the company’s AI leadership shakeup and predicted the loss of Dean would make it more difficult to recruit top AI talent.

Dean, who joined Google as employee number 30 in 1999, has played a key role in nearly all of the company’s major products, from search to ads to chips, culminating in his work guiding advances in artificial intelligence as the company’s chief scientist, according to a Bloomberg report.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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