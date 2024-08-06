Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli’s health declines: Viral clip shows him struggling and seeking help | Watch video

Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli was spotted in a disoriented state recently, as he had to be helped by passersby, after he found it difficult to balance himself on his own.

A recent video posted on the social media platform Instagram, has been doing the rounds where the maverick opener is seen finding it difficult to maintain balance, and needed assistance from the onlookers.

Kambli has experienced several health issues in the past, including the cardiac attack he suffered in the year 2013, while on a drive in Mumbai. Just a year, before, in 2012, the former batter had undergone angioplasty on two of his blocked arteries.

The user, who goes under the name of narendra.g333, posted Vinod Kambli's video. “I hope he recovers soon and gets the support he needs,” commented the user.

The video has struck fans and followers alike, as multiple users took to Instagram to express their shock, while wishing him strength to fight his health issues.

Kambli’s prowess with the willow in his hand is well documented with his most fruitful period in the game, when he partnered with the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The exploits of the batters are the stuff of fables as they picked apart one bowling attack after the other during their heydays.

Vinod Kamble and Sachin Tendulkar While Vinod Kambli could not go to the same heights as Tendulkar, the former is still remembered by cricket fans for his incredible knocks in his prime.

The 52-year-old cricketer is remembered for his flashy style of play and the maverick approach he infused into the game.