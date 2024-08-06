Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli’s health declines: Viral clip shows him struggling and seeking help | Watch video

  • While Vinod Kambli could not go to the same heights as Sachin Tendulkar, the former is still remembered by cricket fans for his incredible knocks and flashy style.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published6 Aug 2024, 08:21 AM IST
Former cricketer Vinod Kamble spotted in poor health as he needs help from bystanders. WATCH video
Former cricketer Vinod Kamble spotted in poor health as he needs help from bystanders. WATCH video(Instagram)

Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli was spotted in a disoriented state recently, as he had to be helped by passersby, after he found it difficult to balance himself on his own.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma on shocking loss against Sri Lanka: ‘Didn’t play good cricket’

A recent video posted on the social media platform Instagram, has been doing the rounds where the maverick opener is seen finding it difficult to maintain balance, and needed assistance from the onlookers.

Kambli has experienced several health issues in the past, including the cardiac attack he suffered in the year 2013, while on a drive in Mumbai. Just a year, before, in 2012, the former batter had undergone angioplasty on two of his blocked arteries.

Also Read | ’Wonder if sports channels only showing cricket make any money’

The user, who goes under the name of narendra.g333, posted Vinod Kambli's video. “I hope he recovers soon and gets the support he needs,” commented the user.

The video has struck fans and followers alike, as multiple users took to Instagram to express their shock, while wishing him strength to fight his health issues.

Kambli’s prowess with the willow in his hand is well documented with his most fruitful period in the game, when he partnered with the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The exploits of the batters are the stuff of fables as they picked apart one bowling attack after the other during their heydays.

Vinod Kamble and Sachin Tendulkar

While Vinod Kambli could not go to the same heights as Tendulkar, the former is still remembered by cricket fans for his incredible knocks in his prime.

The 52-year-old cricketer is remembered for his flashy style of play and the maverick approach he infused into the game.

Also Read | Anshuman Gaekwad, former India cricketer, passes away at 71

Vinod Kambli has put on his Indian ODI jersey over a hundred times, and represented the nation in 17 Test matches. He has nearly 10,000 runs in First Class cricket with a career-best 262  to his credit. Kambli has also featured in a surplus of 200 List A games amassing nearly 6,500 runs, with an unbeaten 149 runs as his top score. 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 08:21 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsFormer Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli’s health declines: Viral clip shows him struggling and seeking help | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.00
    09:52 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.47%)

    Bharat Electronics

    299.20
    09:52 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    9.1 (3.14%)

    Tata Motors

    1,040.25
    09:52 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    23.6 (2.32%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    315.00
    09:52 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    4.85 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Brigade Enterprises

    1,213.20
    09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    88.8 (7.9%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    807.55
    09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    58.95 (7.87%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,964.55
    09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    528.2 (5.6%)

    Patanjali Foods

    1,772.40
    09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    89.35 (5.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue