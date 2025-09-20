Former Microsoft employee recalls ‘numbing’ H-1B visa rejection, but sees a silver lining

A LinkedIn user, who goes by the name Kunal Bahl and describes himself as a former Microsoft employee, has recounted his experience of facing an H-1B visa rejection in 2007, amid growing discussions around H-1B visa policies and recent crackdowns. In a social media post, Bahl described receiving the rejection email while sitting at his desk as “crushing and numbing,” calling the moment both unexpected and disheartening. The abrupt denial halted his plans to work in the United States, leaving him shocked and unsure about the future.

Did the Setback Lead to Something Positive? Bahl said the setback eventually turned into a turning point. After returning to India, he rebuilt his career and life, discovering new opportunities and growth in the process. “It was crushing at that moment, but life-changing eventually when I moved back to 🇮🇳,” he wrote.

What Message Does He Have for Those Facing Visa Challenges? Addressing those affected by the latest visa restrictions and heightened scrutiny on H-1B applications, Bahl urged them to remain optimistic. “To those impacted today, be positive. There is something much bigger & better in store for you,” he added, emphasizing that visa rejections, though difficult, can lead to unforeseen opportunities and personal growth.

How Are People Reacting to His Story? His post has resonated with many social media users, underlining the emotional toll of visa rejections.

A user wrote: "That's a powerful perspective! It's amazing how setbacks can sometimes redirect us to even better paths we never imagined. Thanks for sharing your story."

Another said: "Kunal Bahl, it's their calling to take over the world. INDIA needs TALENT MORE THAN EVER. WE DON'T NEED TO WASTE IT on the arrogant U.S. Big changes are coming with Indian Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities joining the party. The consumer market in India is ever-expanding."

A third user said: "Can relate to this. I went through a similar situation myself. At the time, it felt tough, but moving back to India turned out to be the best decision I ever made. I'm hopeful too that something bigger and better is indeed in store."