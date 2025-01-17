Former Indian cricket coach WV Raman faced a near-death experience this month after a small medical issue took a disastrous turn. The sportsman recalled feeling as though he was in “an embrace with death” and passing out while getting treated at the hospital for an allergic reaction.

Raman had consulted his general physician in early January after facing a viral infection.

“He prescribed a few medicines and an hour later, I had them after food. Two hours later, I noticed a few hives on my body beginning to spread. I called my Doc and he suggested that I go to the hospital and get an injection for a typical allergic reaction to medicine/food. Might have ignored or delayed but felt a bit of blood surge in my face,” he recounted in a lengthy X thread.

The former cricketer also recalled being “very uncomfortable” as he drove to the hospital while feeling “a bit of congestion” in his chest. He had eventually arrived at the hospital and efforts were underway to administer the relevant injection when matters took a turn for the worse.

