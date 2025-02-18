’Foul smell, excessive noise’: 300 cats found in Pune apartment, woman gets notice from PMC

Pune Municipal Corporation has found around 300 cats in an apartment in Pune's Marvel Bounty Society Pune, following complaints from neighbours, reported ANI citing officials.

The flat owner used to feed stray cats and release them once they became healthy, police officials said. The neighbours complained to the authorities over the unhygienic conditions in the society due to the cats.

“The owner of an apartment in Marvel Bounty Society would often bring stray cats home and release them when the cats became healthy... Due to this, many cats had accumulated in the apartment, creating unhygienic conditions, which disturbed the neighbours,” Inspector Nilesh Jagdale told ANI.

“The owner of a flat on the 9th floor has kept several cats in that flat, resulting in foul smells in the society. After the complaint, a team visited the flat and served notice to shift the cats,” he added.

A notice was issued to the flat owner stating that the cats should be released within two days.

“The neighbours called the Municipal Corporation, and its officials reached the apartment, surveyed the flats, and notified the owner that all the cats would be released within 2 days... No case has been registered yet, and we will consult our senior officials and corporation officials to take legal action. The cats will go into the possession of the Municipal Corporation and will be rescued,” Jagdale said.

The notice was issued after the residents of the society raised concerns over foul smells from the ninth-floor apartment in the building.

The Maharashtra animal husbandry department and police visited the apartments.

“There were reports of persistent foul smell and excessive noise caused by the cats,” an official told PTI.

“Based on these complaints, a team from the Animal Husbandry Department, led by the district veterinary officer, along with the police, visited the society. We found 300 cats inside the 3.5 BHK flat. There was overwhelming stench,” the official added.