‘Siddhi didn’t ask for trauma’: Man slams Ola after rider's ‘negligence’ lands colleague in hospital

A social media user, Pratyush Singh, who describes himself as a Senior Brand Manager at DigWhistle, has called out cab aggregator Ola for its lack of “accountability” after his Noida-based colleague suffered a "major fracture" in her left arm due to “negligent driving by the rider.” Detailing her ordeal in a now-viral post, Singh shared a photo of his colleague, Siddhi Vijayvargia, along with a screenshot of the ride she had booked on the day of the accident, April 22.

“My colleague Siddhi Vijayvargia recently went through something no one should. She met with a serious accident while riding an Ola Bike, due to negligent driving by the rider. The result — a major fracture in her left arm, multiple surgeries, and over ₹3 lakh in medical expenses,” Singh wrote.

He alleged that Ola made promises of help but took no action. “The reality has been delays, ignorance, and vague responses. It’s been months. No concrete help, no empathy, and certainly no accountability,” he said.

Singh also criticised the company, tagging Ola and its CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, while questioning their absence of support and accountability. “This isn’t just about money. When someone places trust in your platform, the least you can do is stand by them when things go wrong,” he said.

He further said that Siddhi, who never imagined her life would be disrupted like this, is now having to struggle for the most basic things — support, transparency, and compensation.

“Siddhi didn’t ask for this trauma. She didn’t expect her life to come to a halt. And now she’s forced to fight for what should’ve been automatically extended to her,” he said.

Reacting to the viral post, Ola wrote: “We want to ensure that this matter is properly addressed, and we empathise with how distressing it may have been for you. We are actively working on the details you have provided and will connect with you at the earliest.”

However, Singh wasn’t entirely convinced. He said, “Appreciate the response, but this issue has already been delayed far too long. We hope this isn’t just another template reply, but a sign that Ola will finally take real, prompt action.”