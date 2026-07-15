‘France played poorly because…’: Social media tears apart Kylian Mbappe’s team after defeat to Spain | World Cup 2026

Even before the FIFA World Cup 2026 started, there was widespread conviction that France would reach the final. Many even claimed that Kylian Mbappe would lift the trophy for sure. Last night, Spain kicked Les Bleus out of the tournament.

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At no point during the France vs Spain match did Mbappe's team look even remotely deserving of a win. After the loss, the captain admitted that his team had underperformed.

"We were too sloppy technically. We could not hurt them when we could have," he said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did France lose to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal? ⌵ France lost to Spain due to a combination of technical sloppiness and inability to create clear scoring opportunities, despite dominating possession at times. 2 What mistakes did Kylian Mbappe acknowledge after France's defeat? ⌵ Kylian Mbappe admitted that the team underperformed, stating they were 'too sloppy technically' and failed to capitalize on scoring chances. 3 How did Spain's defense contribute to their victory over France? ⌵ Spain's defense was key to their victory, as they maintained an organized and compact backline, preventing France from breaking through even when under pressure. 4 Should France have been more cautious about Spain's capabilities in the semifinal? ⌵ Yes, many commentators felt that France underestimated Spain, who demonstrated remarkable resilience and tactical discipline throughout the match. 5 What impact did the social media reaction have following France's elimination? ⌵ The social media reaction highlighted fans' confusion and disappointment, with some even insinuating conspiracy theories regarding FIFA's interests in the tournament's outcome.

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"As the captain, I have to take all the responsibility, and I have no problem with that. We wanted to go to the final. We didn't go," Mbappe added.

Social Media Reaction Social media erupted after the France vs Spain semi-final.

“What a bizarre way for France’s brilliant World Cup to come to an end. What on earth happened? Anyways, I guess it’s England vs Spain on Sunday then,” wrote one of them, while predicting Harry Kane’s boys to beat Argentina in the 2nd semi-final.

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Another user contradicted, while insinuating a conspiracy theory, “FIFA wanted their 2 Golden Boys Messi and Yamal in the Final and they've got it. They've gotten rid of the biggest competition in France and Mbappe. England about to find out why they call a blatant Hand Ball - ‘THE HAND OF GOD’.”

Also Read | France vs Spain match result: What happened during FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal

“France played poorly because the French don’t work on public holidays,” quipped one user.

“Spain has absolutely deceived the world. They’ve been playing at only 40% all tournament just to make everyone underrate them, and now they’ve unleashed their full strength against France,” came from another.

Ranveer Allahbadia, who has been regularly sharing his thoughts about the FIFA World Cup 2026, posted his reaction after the match.

“What a shock! France looked almost unstoppable throughout this World Cup, but Spain have been nothing short of phenomenal. Deserved finalists after such incredible consistency. Heartbroken for Kylian Mbappé. One of the greatest players of this generation deserved another shot at the trophy. That’s football. Sometimes the best stories come with the toughest endings,” the YouTuber wrote.

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“We've been overrating this France team because of individual brilliance. Spain are schooling them on how football is supposed to be played,” another user commented during the match.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Spain.

“Bravo to Spain for this qualification. Thank you to the Bleus for carrying our colors with commitment. Tonight's defeat is hard to take, but this team is young and full of promise,” he wrote.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.