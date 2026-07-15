‘France played poorly because…’: Social media tears apart Kylian Mbappe’s team after defeat to Spain | World Cup 2026

Even before the FIFA World Cup 2026 started, there was widespread conviction that France would reach the final. Many even claimed that Kylian Mbappe would lift the trophy for sure. Last night, Spain kicked Les Bleus out of the tournament.
At no point during the France vs Spain match did Mbappe's team look even remotely deserving of a win. After the loss, the captain admitted that his team had underperformed.
"We were too sloppy technically. We could not hurt them when we could have," he said.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
France lost to Spain due to a combination of technical sloppiness and inability to create clear scoring opportunities, despite dominating possession at times.
Kylian Mbappe admitted that the team underperformed, stating they were 'too sloppy technically' and failed to capitalize on scoring chances.
Spain's defense was key to their victory, as they maintained an organized and compact backline, preventing France from breaking through even when under pressure.
Yes, many commentators felt that France underestimated Spain, who demonstrated remarkable resilience and tactical discipline throughout the match.
The social media reaction highlighted fans' confusion and disappointment, with some even insinuating conspiracy theories regarding FIFA's interests in the tournament's outcome.
"As the captain, I have to take all the responsibility, and I have no problem with that. We wanted to go to the final. We didn't go," Mbappe added.
Social media erupted after the France vs Spain semi-final.
“What a bizarre way for France’s brilliant World Cup to come to an end. What on earth happened? Anyways, I guess it’s England vs Spain on Sunday then,” wrote one of them, while predicting Harry Kane’s boys to beat Argentina in the 2nd semi-final.
Another user contradicted, while insinuating a conspiracy theory, “FIFA wanted their 2 Golden Boys Messi and Yamal in the Final and they've got it. They've gotten rid of the biggest competition in France and Mbappe. England about to find out why they call a blatant Hand Ball - ‘THE HAND OF GOD’.”
“France played poorly because the French don’t work on public holidays,” quipped one user.
“Spain has absolutely deceived the world. They’ve been playing at only 40% all tournament just to make everyone underrate them, and now they’ve unleashed their full strength against France,” came from another.
Ranveer Allahbadia, who has been regularly sharing his thoughts about the FIFA World Cup 2026, posted his reaction after the match.
“What a shock! France looked almost unstoppable throughout this World Cup, but Spain have been nothing short of phenomenal. Deserved finalists after such incredible consistency. Heartbroken for Kylian Mbappé. One of the greatest players of this generation deserved another shot at the trophy. That’s football. Sometimes the best stories come with the toughest endings,” the YouTuber wrote.
“We've been overrating this France team because of individual brilliance. Spain are schooling them on how football is supposed to be played,” another user commented during the match.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Spain.
“Bravo to Spain for this qualification. Thank you to the Bleus for carrying our colors with commitment. Tonight's defeat is hard to take, but this team is young and full of promise,” he wrote.