France President Emmanuel Macron’s ‘kiss’ with sports minister leaves eyes rolling on social media

Days after the grand opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron and his Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra is going viral on social media.

In the viral photo, Macron seemingly grips the arm of Amélie, as the sports minister plants a kiss on the president's neck.

Amélie, a former professional tennis player, could also be seen grabbing Macron’s bicep with one hand as her other hand was affectionately wrapped around his neck.

Netizens have compared the picture of the 46-year-olds to the French being "just next-level greeters".

“The less well known AOC, sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, welcomes Emmanuel Macron on Opening Ceremony that got less attention than the Last Supper. Oooh la la. The French are just next level greeters,” one user commented.

“Are they giving us the troop scene again?” a user said.

“I still haven’t gotten over ‘the leaking ball’,” another added.

A few internet users also defended the two, and said, “They are human after all!”

“It's just a kiss,” said another while adding that it is just a “friendly kiss”.

“Cerfia anyway, it's just a kiss, well photographed to make it seem sensual: blush: it doesn't shock me I have a photo of a friend and I look like we're fooling around while we gave each other a friendly kiss,” the comment read.

While a few joked, saying, “It was well in keeping with the theme of the ceremony.”

“I know someone who will sleep on the couch lol,” another added.

“There will be jealous people,” read another comment.

Another added: “It's not even a hug anymore.”

Referring to Brigitte Macron, France’s first lady, a user commented: “Beautiful reference to the crowd of the ceremony with Brigitte behind.”