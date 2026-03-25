‘FraudCasting, clout chasing’ : Comedian Kunal Kamra slams YouTuber BeerBiceps for milking 'Latent' row

Comedian Kunal Kamra has slammed YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia aka beerBiceps for allegedly milking the 'India's Got Latent' controversy. The criticism came after the YouTuber posted on X that he lost several followers due to the row sparked by his remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show last year.

Allahabadia wrote, "It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were."

“And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken.”

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He said now when his team needed guidance about their next steps, he was reminded about a couplet by poet Kabir about resilience and determination.

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"A simple reminder that growth takes time, and so does rebuilding," he added.

Replying to Allahabadia's post, Kamra accused him of putting other comedians in trouble with his unthoughtful remarks and called him a "contraceptive for Creativity".

He said over 30 artists including, Kamra himself, were summoned by authorities for appearing on the show.

"The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you are. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny comedians difficult. You didn’t even care to understand that side," Kamra wrote.

"Stop pretending to be the nice guy you’re not. Take your cheque, lower your gaze and be very ashamed. You’re a contraceptive for creativity, stop milking this and go back to what you do best which is being a hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing," he added.

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India's Got Latent Row Comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia were at the centre of a major controversy following remarks made on an episode of India’s Got Latent. The row began after Allahbadia—who runs the popular YouTube channel BeerBiceps—made comments related to parents and sex during the show. The episode also featured creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, known as ‘The Rebel Kid’.

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Although the episode was later taken down, clips of the remarks circulated widely online, triggering backlash and multiple complaints from different parts of the country. Many viewers termed the comments offensive, fuelling a broader debate around content boundaries on digital platforms.

The controversy quickly escalated beyond social media and reached Parliament, where concerns were raised over online content regulation. Police cases were subsequently registered against several individuals linked to the show, and all episodes were removed from the streaming platform.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.