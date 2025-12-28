Fraudsters use West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s photo for scams, offer loans without CIBIL checks

West Bengal Police has issued a public warning about online loan scams. Fraudsters are using the name and photograph of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee falsely.

Scamsters are posting fake ads on social media, according to WB Police. They claim to offer instant loans, loans without CIBIL checks, government-approved schemes and guaranteed loans with no verification.

The police clarify that no such loan scheme has been launched or supported by CM Banerjee or the West Bengal government.

All these advertisements are fake, illegal and meant to cheat people. Using the CM’s name or image for such promotions is completely unauthorised, WB Police posted on Twitter (now X).

The fraud typically operates through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp ads or reels. Victims are directed to fake apps, websites or WhatsApp numbers.

There, they are asked to provide personal information, such as Aadhaar, PAN, bank details, or OTPs. Scammers often demand processing fees or advance payment. Then, they vanish after receiving the payment or misuse the victim’s identity.

The West Bengal Police has advised the public to remain vigilant about fake online loan offers. People are warned not to trust ads on social media that claim “No CIBIL”, “Instant approval”, or “Government-backed loans”.

They should avoid clicking suspicious links. The public is also advised against downloading unknown loan apps.

According to the WB Police’s advice, people should not share OTPs, bank details, Aadhaar numbers, or PAN numbers. Only official banks, NBFCs and government websites should be used to verify loan schemes.

If anyone finds such fraud, they must not respond or pay. They should report it to Cyber Helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in and keep screenshots and details.

“Preserve screenshots, links, phone numbers, and transaction details for investigation,” WB Police wrote.

Strict legal action will be taken against persons involved in impersonation, cheating and cyber fraud. Misuse of public authority names and images will also result in strong legal action.

“Public cooperation is essential to prevent cyber fraud. Stay alert. Stay safe,” it added.

Rising online scams in India Digitalisation has transformed how people in India connect with one another. At the same time, it has also seen a sharp increase in online scams. These scams target both individuals and companies, resulting in significant financial losses and emotional distress.

State governments and central authorities regularly try to raise awareness about such frauds. Still, online scams are rising fast.

In the first few months of 2024, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) received more than 7.4 lakh cybercrime complaints. In just the first six months of the year, Indians lost over ₹11,000 crore to online fraud.

On average, victims collectively lose about ₹60 crore every day, according to Secure Network Solutions India's report.

Online scams in India are on the rise because digital usage is growing rapidly. Many new users lack an understanding of online risks. Laws exist, but enforcement is difficult due to the huge number of cases.