Free booze at work, hangover leave: A look into hiring tactic of Japan’s small tech company

While the world debates whether 70+ hours of work is justified or if a hybrid policy is more “employee-friendly,” a small IT company in Japan is breaking one workplace stereotype after another.

Trust Ring Co, an Osaka-based company, is offering its employees more than “hangover leaves” and booze at the workplace as part of its office culture.

What's the catch? According to a report by Oddity Central, unlike larger companies, which often attract talent with hefty salaries and generous benefits, Trust Ring does not have a big budget. Therefore, to attract talent, they revamped the office experience and decided to serve alcohol during working hours. The best part? It’s totally free.

Trust Ring’s CEO told Kansai TV that he had started looking at alternative bonuses when he realized he couldn’t pay on par with large corporations.

He shared that the starting salary at the firm, which has about 60 employees, is 2,22,000 yen (approximately ₹1.27 lakh) and already includes 20 hours of overtime.

The CEO explained that, given its limited budget, the company is focusing on creating a distinctive workplace that offers something employees value—a fun and relaxed environment.

With this approach, they hope to retain staff by providing a unique balance between work and enjoyment.

The hangover leave In an interview with Kansai TV, an employee at Trust Ring said that if they have a hangover, they can sleep for an extra 2-3 hours on a work day.

“If I use a sick day to get over a hangover, I can sleep for another 2-3 hours and come to work at lunchtime with a clear mind. This way, I will be more effective,” the employee said.

It gets better; the Trust Ring CEO also joins in for a drink or two with his employees and even personally offers drinks to newcomers, fostering a more casual and friendly work environment.

This unusual perk aims to create a unique company culture prioritising enjoyment and productivity.

Over-the-edge bereavement leave policy There's more to Trust Ring than just alcohol; the company also offers a bereavement leave like no other. Sure, you can take a bereavement leave for the passing of a relative or friend, but at Trust Ring, the employees are also allowed to take a day off for the death of, for example, an idol.

Japan and its workculture Unusual workplace traditions are nothing new in Japan, a country often associated with overwork.

For instance, inemuri—brief workplace naps to help employees recharge—is widely accepted, with some offices even providing dedicated rooms or sleep capsules. Additionally, some companies have introduced office cats to encourage relaxation and social interaction.