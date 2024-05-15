'Free dhaniya': Mother suggests policy change to BlinkIt, son shares she had 'mini heart attack' because she had to pay
User's mother panicked over not receiving free coriander with her Blinkit purchase, prompting a suggestion to bundle it. Online users praised the idea as a marketing tactic. Some also highlighted the fast delivery of top-quality vegetables by Blinkit.
A social media user has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that his mother got a “mini heart attack" because she did not receive "Indian mom's favourite free dhaniya" with her purchase from Zomato's quick-commerce arm Blinkit.