User's mother panicked over not receiving free coriander with her Blinkit purchase, prompting a suggestion to bundle it. Online users praised the idea as a marketing tactic. Some also highlighted the fast delivery of top-quality vegetables by Blinkit.

A social media user has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that his mother got a “mini heart attack" because she did not receive "Indian mom's favourite free dhaniya" with her purchase from Zomato's quick-commerce arm Blinkit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The user, in his post on X (formerly Twitter), tagged Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa and shared a suggestion from his mom.

"Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for dhaniya on Blinkit. @albinder- mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with certain amount of veggies,' the post read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Your mom is a marketing wiz, sire!"

“brilliant idea to turn all moms into die-hard fans. dhaniya power :) seeing how @albinder & team at blinkit has executed so far, am thinking how many days before this goes live. may be set an order value threshold to avoid abuse!" a user commented.

Another suggested that "free dhaniya and mirchi should be part of every order, not just veggies."

“Is this 'free mein dhaniya mirchi do' a north india thing. I've never seen anyone ever asking for free coriander or mirchi, pudina, etc in in TS, AP, Kar, TN," one user asked.

However, one user said that "free dhaniya" brigade is overlooking the fact that BlinkIt delivers the "best vegetables" to home in just 10 minutes.

“This is so true, mom is always pissed about not getting free dhaniya from Blinkit & completely ignoring the fact that we are getting best vegetables including Avocado in 10 minutes at Home," the comment read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By the end of this financial year, Zomato is targeting 1,000 warehouses for Blinkit, which the company said turned operationally profitable in March, as both revenue and gross order value doubled during the fourth quarter.

