‘Free WiFi, AC and charging port': Man reveals ways to work remotely without spending money in Bengaluru

Bengaluru can be expensive in terms of real estate, travel, additional activities and overall cost of living. However, a man from the Silicon Valley of India has shared several hacks for remote employees or others who are looking for a place to work from without spending any money. Taking to Instagram, Amol Narang shared his idea and gained a mixed response from the netizens.

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How to work in Bengaluru mall for free The individual shared a video, suggesting how people can work for free in Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, the Whitefield area. He said that anyone can work with a few simple ways, using free WiFi, air conditioning and charging ports. He added that all these facilities can be used simply without spending money on anything.

"Sit & Work on Laptop for free in Bangalore - Part 1 Remote job or WFH or Studying for exam," read the caption of his post. In the video, the man is seen moving and working on his laptop in different corners of the mall. He showed several spots where anyone can sit with their laptops and complete their work.

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Free Wifi, AC, charging port His video read, “Remote job hacks: Sit and work all day with free WiFi, AC, and charging for ₹0 in Whitefield, Bengaluru, legally.”

The user shared a detailed breakdown of spots known to him inside the mall, which can be used as workstations. He wrote, "Go to Nexus Shantiniketan Mall in Whitefield. Spot 1: Head to the second floor and look for the Zeiss Vision Center. You will find workstations near the railing. Connect to the Nexus free WiFi.”

"Spot 2: Go to the UG floor near Starbucks and move towards the backside seating area. Spot 3: Behind the Starbucks seating area, free charging points are available. You can also connect to Starbucks high speed free WiFi.”

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The user also suggested other options for those who prefer a quiet spot while working.

“Spot 4: Visit Chaayos on the UG floor and connect to the free WiFi there. Spot 5: You can also sit outside the mall and work. Just make sure your mobile hotspot is turned on,” he added.

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Netizens warn The video has now gone viral on the photo-sharing platform. While some people praised the user for his ideas, a few argued that they aren't realistic.

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One of them wrote in the comments, "Never use free wifi, hackers can use wifi to steal all company data."

"How do u even work with all those people around? I can’t even work properly in my office when all the folks decide to come to office," added another.

One more commented, "Been there done that! But the chairs are really uncomfortable and you cant sit for more than an hour."

Someone else also wrote, "It may help full on emergency needs as most of the common places facilities free wifi connectivity. Savings peanuts from our pocket, we shouldn't compromised organization systems..."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Live Min couldn't independently verify the claims and does not endorse them.)

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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