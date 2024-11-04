Freedom at Midnight OTT release: When and where to watch political thriller web series directed by Nikkhil Advani

The OTT series Freedom at Midnight explores Mahatma Gandhi's appeal to Sardar Patel regarding Muhammad Ali Jinnah, focusing on India's 1947 independence and Partition. 

The latest teaser for the upcoming SonyLIV web series Freedom at Midnight has stirred excitement. It showcases a key moment in history when Mahatma Gandhi appealed to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, urging him to extend leadership to Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a final effort to prevent the Partition.

This historical drama promises to explore the intense political manoeuvres and crucial decisions surrounding India’s 1947 independence, making it a highly anticipated OTT release on SonyLIV.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment, led by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, in partnership with StudioNext, Freedom at Midnight brings together a talented crew.

Seasoned Bollywood director Nikkhil Advani directs the series as the showrunner. He has worked with an adept writing team that includes Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai and Ethan Taylor.

Advani’s last release was Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari. The director is celebrated for his debut movie, Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho.

The series is inspired by the book Freedom at Midnight, written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, which narrates the challenging journey of India’s independence.

The show’s cast features Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi and Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Joining them are Arif Zakaria as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah, Malishka Mendonsa as Sarojini Naidu and Rajesh Kumar as Liaquat Ali Khan.

The web series also stars KC Shankar as V.P. Menon, Luke McGibney as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Cordelia Bugeja as Lady Edwina Mountbatten, Alistair Finlay as Archibald Wavell, Andrew Cullum as Clement Attlee and Richard Teverson as Cyril Radcliffe.

The teaser's tagline, "The History You May Not Know, The History You Should Know", highlights the show’s aim to bring lesser-known yet critical historical events to the forefront.

This latest teaser captures the urgency and weight of Gandhi’s appeal to Patel, presenting a powerful moment that underlines the gravity of India’s Partition.

Freedom at Midnight OTT release date

Scheduled for release on SonyLIV, Freedom at Midnight promises to engage audiences by shedding light on the turbulent final days before independence. It is a must-watch for history enthusiasts and fans of political thrillers alike. The streaming starts on November 15.

      Popular in News

