French president shares farewell video in Hindi for 'Priye mitr Modi' after fruitful France visit | Watch

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a farewell video message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, expressing gratitude for his visit to France and describing it as “very fruitful”. He ended the message by saying, “France loves you”.

The video was released after Modi completed a multi-city visit that took him to Nice, Evian-Les-Bains and Paris. Macron referred to the Indian Prime Minister as a “dear friend” and said he looked forward to welcoming him again in February.

Advertisement

Macron delivers essage in Hindi In the video, Macron greeted Modi in Hindi and highlighted the strong ties between the two countries.

“Priye mitr Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hai aap ka Nice, Evian aur Paris, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe,” he said.

Advertisement

After speaking the Hindi lines, Macron smiled and added, “I hope it was correct.”

He continued, “Thank you for your visit. Thank you for our friendship. It was a very fruitful visit. France loves you. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon, in February. Jai Hind.”

Modi’s France visit covered innovation, diplomacy, and technology Modi arrived in the French city of Nice on June 13, where he joined Macron to launch the Bharat Innovates programme and also held bilateral talks with the French leader.

The Prime Minister then travelled to Slovakia from June 14 to 16, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country.

Later, he attended the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, where India participated as a guest nation. The final leg of his tour took him to Paris, where he addressed members of the Indian community and spoke at the VivaTech 2026 forum.

Advertisement

Modi highlights outcomes of the visit Reflecting on the trip in a social media post, Modi said, “This visit to France has been extensive when it comes to engagement and outcomes. It began in Nice, where the Bharat Innovates programme was held, followed by Evian for G7 and then in Paris, where I addressed VivaTech 2026 and a large community programme, as well as met CEOs.”

Also Read | PM Modi in France, addresses Paris AI Action summit

He also thanked Macron and the people of France for their hospitality.

“I am especially grateful to my friend President Macron, the Government and the people of France for the warmth. The India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come,” Modi said.

India-France partnership reaffirmed The visit focused on innovation, global cooperation at the G7 Summit, business engagement and outreach to the Indian diaspora. Both leaders used the occasion to underline the growing partnership and close friendship between India and France.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home French president shares farewell video in Hindi for 'Priye mitr Modi' after fruitful France visit | Watch