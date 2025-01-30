Meghan Markle faced a fresh blow this week with her new podcast series delayed amid the California wildfires. The development comes mere days after the Duchess of Sussex made a similar announcement for her upcoming Netflix series.

Why has the podcast been delayed? According to a Hello! magazine report quoting sources, the podcast launch had likely been pushed back due to the fires. The US-based royal had inked a deal with Lemonada Media in February 2024 after Spotify decided against renew its $20 million deal for a second season of ‘Archetypes’. The launch was later pushed to 2025 amid reports that the company was “struggling to get off the starting blocks”.

It was not immediately clear whether the podcast would launch in the coming months.

Netflix show on hold Markle had previously announced the postponement of her upcoming Netflix show amid the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles. The lifestyle show called ‘With Love, Meghan’ is now slated to premiere on March 4. It has been billed as a lifestyle program incorporating elements of cooking, gardening and shopping series — a “heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California”.

“I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” the Duchess had said in a statement released by the streaming giant.

Meghan Markle called a ‘terrible’ boss The development also comes amid renewed scrutiny over their employment practices and allegations that Markle was a 'terrible' boss. According to a recent Vanity Fair report, one person took a leave of absence after working with the Duchess on three episodes of the Spotify show. Several others were compelled to take extended breaks, quit or undergo long-term therapy after their stint with Markle.

“She would be warm and effusive at the beginning, engendering an atmosphere of professional camaraderie. When something went poorly, often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands…Meghan would become cold and withholding toward the person she perceived to be responsible,” a source told the publication.