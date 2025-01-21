King Charles and Prince William may be heading to the US next year — following the victory of Donald Trump. They are unlikely to interact with the US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex as ties within the Royal family continue to remain strained.

According to a source-based report by The Mirror US, the British government is looking to strengthen ties with America following the inauguration ceremony. A visit from the Monarch and his heir could be a perfect way to achieve this — with sources telling the publication that a trip could take place next year. No formal announcement has been made at this time.

Can Prince Harry be deported? It is pertinent to note that Trump has previously lavished praise on Queen Elizabeth while harshly criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Speculative reports have also broached the possibility of deportation for Prince Harry once Trump became President for a second term.

The Royal has admitted to the use of drugs in his memoir Spare — creating possible grounds for denial of a visa application. Trump has earlier stated that he was considering deporting Prince Harry over his visa issues.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own,” Express.co.uk reported him as saying last year.

It has been a turbulent few years for the royals — beginning with a shocking announcement in 2020 that preceded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals. The slimmed-down monarchy led by King Charles has lost several key members over the past few years while others found themselves battling cancer and other ailments.

Both King Charles and Princess Kate found themselves battling cancer over the past year — often forced to miss their public duties amid treatment. Meanwhile Prince Andrew (once second in line to the throne) has become a constant source of tabloid fodder because of his money woes and links to questionable characters such as convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

