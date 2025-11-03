Fresh health concerns surface after Trump’s ‘got an MRI’ clarification: ‘He looked tired’

US President Donald Trump’s interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes with correspondent Norah O’Donnell aired on Sunday, drawing widespread attention — not for his remarks, but for his appearance. Clips from the interview quickly went viral on social media, where many users, especially Democrat commentators, said the 79-year-old looked “tired” and “absolutely awful.”

Advertisement

Trump’s response on Truth Social Without directly addressing such comments, Trump posted on Truth Social, saying he was “getting ready to watch President Donald J Trump (Me!) on 60 Minutes.” The interview began airing shortly after 7:30 pm ET.

Before the episode, Trump had also written, “I will be interviewed on 60 Minutes right after the Kansas City / Buffalo NFL Football Game. Hopefully, they will treat me as well as they did Kamala. Enjoy!”

Comments on NFL rules As the football game continued, Trump shared his views on the sport, criticising the league’s new kick-off rule.

“I HATE WATCHING THE NFL’S NEW KICK OFF RULE. IT’S RIDICULOUS — TAKES THE PAGEANTRY AND GLAMOUR AWAY FROM THE GAME, AND DOES NOTHING FOR SAFETY,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | US govt shutdown hits 6th week as Trump pushes Republicans to alter Senate rules

He added, “HOPEFULLY COLLEGE FOOTBALL WILL NEVER MAKE THIS RIDICULOUS CHANGE! IN THE MEANTIME, I’M GETTING READY TO WATCH PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP (ME!) ON 60 MINUTES.”

Social media reactions Once the interview aired, Trump’s appearance became a major talking point online.

“This is Trump on 60 Minutes right now. He looks absolutely awful. He’s incoherent, rambling, and looks like he’s dripping in sweat. This man is not well!” wrote Harry Sisson, a left-wing political influencer, on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user claimed, “He’s probably getting Botox shots to keep his face from dropping.”

Health concerns resurface The renewed attention to Trump’s appearance follows recent discussion about his health. Last month, Trump revealed he had undergone an MRI and a cognitive test, after his physician stated in a note that he was in “excellent overall health.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump to skip Supreme Court hearing on US tariff policy

“I got an MRI, it was perfect,” Trump said, without sharing further details.