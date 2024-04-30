Fresh snowfall in Kullu, Manali in Himachal Pradesh: Watch Atal Tunnel covered in ice
Western disturbances bring more snow and rain to Himachal Pradesh, keeping temperatures low till May 15. Social media users express concern over unusual weather patterns, while IMD issues an orange alert for heavy snowfall in the region.
Videos of fresh snowfall in Kullu and Manali in Himachal Pradesh have come up. Some users on social media appear concerned by saying “climate change is real" as it doesn’t snow much during this part of the year. Some users are, however, feeling good just by looking at snowfall videos while the rest of India is dealing with scorching heat waves.