Western disturbances bring more snow and rain to Himachal Pradesh, keeping temperatures low till May 15. Social media users express concern over unusual weather patterns, while IMD issues an orange alert for heavy snowfall in the region.

Videos of fresh snowfall in Kullu and Manali in Himachal Pradesh have come up. Some users on social media appear concerned by saying “climate change is real" as it doesn’t snow much during this part of the year. Some users are, however, feeling good just by looking at snowfall videos while the rest of India is dealing with scorching heat waves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It's been raining and snowing in the higher areas of Himachal Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert on April 29. Meanwhile, it got colder by 3 to 4 degrees in Himachal.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receive fresh snowfall | Watch ANI reported that 49 roads, including 3 National Highways, were shut because of snow in the mountains. Videos of heavy traffic jams were also doing rounds on social media. It was predicted that the weather would get better from April 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surender Paul, the head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, blamed the “western disturbance" for the rain and snowfall in the state. The higher altitudes of districts like Shimla, Chamba, Sirmaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur saw fresh snowfall.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts snowfall, rain in THESE states today. Check full list here Places such as Koksar and Hansa noted snowfall, and there was snowfall near the Atal Tunnel in Kullu. The western disturbance caused a variety of weather phenomena, including snow, rain, hailstorms, and thunderstorms, leading to a decrease in temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees, he added.

There seems to be no respite as Paul said that further hailstorms were predicted on May 4 and May 5. He, however, said that the hailstorms wouldn’t be very strong. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another western disturbance "Another western disturbance is approaching the state…Till May 15 there will not be any rise in the temperatures as two more western disturbances will approach during this period in the state," ANI quoted Paul as saying.

Also Read: Himachal weather: 104 roads blocked due to rain and snowfall, IMD issues yellow alert “The orange alert for snow and rain will continue today in most of the parts of the state. The temperature in Shimla is nearly 12 degrees Celsius the minimum temperature is more than normal and the maximum temperature is 22 degrees Celcius. From tomorrow the maximum temperature will rise," he added.

