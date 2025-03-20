Friday OTT releases: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to Ariana Grande starrer Wicked - here’s when and where to watch

Friday OTT releases: Thank God, It's Friday! Although there's still some time for Friday to set in, OTT platforms have rolled out an exciting lineup of movies and web series.

From Oscar winning epics such as Oppenheimer, Korean dramas to historical epics, there’s something for every viewer.

LiveMint brings you the full list of all the movies, and web series set to release on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and other platforms, on Friday, March 21.

Friday OTT releases: Movies streaming on Netflix Apart from new Korean dramas, the much anticipated Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning epic Oppenheimer is finally set to stream on Netflix on Friday, March 21. Here's the list:

Release name Language Cast; plot Revelations English Revelations is a new Korean drama that revolves around a pastor, who teams up with a detective to solve a case about missing people. The investigations eventually take a dark turn, bringing in a unique twist. Dragon Tamil Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon revolves around a college student who forges a degree to secure a high paying job, after being rejected by his crush Oppenheimer English The name of the movie needs no introduction. The Robert Downey Jr starrer movie, which chronicles the role of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in developing the atom bomb; is finally arriving on Netflix

Friday OTT releases: Movies streaming on Prime Video The Akshay Kumar starrer movie, Sky Force, is alll set to stream on Prime Video on Friday, March 21.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war, Sky Force follows a thrilling airbase assault and the subsequent investigation into the conflict's true origins.

Packed with high octane action battles and a storyline fueled by patriotism, this action-packed drama delivers intense, heart-pounding moments.

Friday OTT releases: Movies streaming on JioHotstar