Friday OTT releases: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to Ariana Grande starrer Wicked - here’s when and where to watch

  • Friday OTT releases: Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar are all set to release fresh content for the upcoming weekend. Here's the list

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated20 Mar 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Friday OTT releases: Thank God, It's Friday! Although there's still some time for Friday to set in, OTT platforms have rolled out an exciting lineup of movies and web series.

From Oscar winning epics such as Oppenheimer, Korean dramas to historical epics, there’s something for every viewer.

LiveMint brings you the full list of all the movies, and web series set to release on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and other platforms, on Friday, March 21.

 

Friday OTT releases: Movies streaming on Netflix

Apart from new Korean dramas, the much anticipated Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning epic Oppenheimer is finally set to stream on Netflix on Friday, March 21. Here's the list:

Release nameLanguageCast; plot
RevelationsEnglishRevelations is a new Korean drama that revolves around a pastor, who teams up with a detective to solve a case about missing people. The investigations eventually take a dark turn, bringing in a unique twist.
DragonTamilDirected by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon revolves around a college student who forges a degree to secure a high paying job, after being rejected by his crush
OppenheimerEnglish The name of the movie needs no introduction. The Robert Downey Jr starrer movie, which chronicles the role of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in developing the atom bomb; is finally arriving on Netflix

Friday OTT releases: Movies streaming on Prime Video

The Akshay Kumar starrer movie, Sky Force, is alll set to stream on Prime Video on Friday, March 21.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war, Sky Force follows a thrilling airbase assault and the subsequent investigation into the conflict's true origins.

Packed with high octane action battles and a storyline fueled by patriotism, this action-packed drama delivers intense, heart-pounding moments.

 

Friday OTT releases: Movies streaming on JioHotstar

Movie nameLanguageCast; Plot
Wicked EnglishThe Grammy winning musical tells the story of Elphaba, and Galinda, whose friendship goes through challenges when they encounter the mysterious Wizard of Oz. The movie stars Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, among others.
KannedaHindiSet in the 1990s, the Kanneda movie revolves around a Punjabi immigrant who uses music to fight racism in Canada.
First Published:20 Mar 2025, 03:02 PM IST
