Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated2 Sep 2024, 12:57 PM IST
There's a new trend on social media known as "fridgescaping". It involves organising and decorating a fridge from the inside as if it were another room in the house.

This trend has sparked mixed reactions online, with some people finding the decorative fridge displays adorable and others finding them pointless since the fridge interior is not often seen.

Fridgescaping typically involves arranging fruits and vegetables in a visually-appealing way, such as placing asparagus in a vase and using aesthetically pleasing storage items such as coloured glass pitchers and vintage butter dishes. The goal is to make the fridge's contents look as beautiful as possible.

Some people decorate the interiors of their fridges with themes inspired by TV shows. They replace regular items with decorative pieces like picture frames and figurines.

While some might find this over the top, others find it odd to see items like a porcelain bust, string lights or fresh flowers next to food items such as left-over pizza or milk.

Contrary to popular belief, fridgescaping did not originate on social media. Kathy Perdue, a retired designer and ex-lifestyle blogger, first coined the term in a blog post in 2011, as per CNN.

Perdue's take on fridgescaping was quite modest compared to the trend on social media websites like TikTok or Instagram. Her approach was simply to tidy her fridge before grocery shopping and store her produce and eggs in attractive containers.

Perdue suggested placing everyday food items in nice containers to make opening the fridge a more visually-pleasing experience.

Fridgescaping: Not for everybody

Some people don't like decorating inside the fridge, finding it impractical and unnecessary. This sparked debate after videos by a social media user named Lynzi Judish about "fridgescaping" appeared on Reddit, the publication added.

One user shared a story about telling his wife that her fridge-decorating habit was silly. In response, she took everything out and became emotionally distant, highlighting how divisive the topic can be.

New social media trend: People are decorating their fridge from inside, placing picture frames and flowers

