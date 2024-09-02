Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  New social media trend: People are decorating their fridge from inside, placing picture frames and flowers

New social media trend: People are decorating their fridge from inside, placing picture frames and flowers

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Fridgescaping is a social media trend involving the decorative organisation of fridge contents, sparking mixed reactions. Some find it adorable, others see it as impractical.

New social media trend: People are decorating their fridge from inside, placing picture frames and flowers

There's a new trend on social media known as "fridgescaping". It involves organising and decorating a fridge from the inside as if it were another room in the house.

This trend has sparked mixed reactions online, with some people finding the decorative fridge displays adorable and others finding them pointless since the fridge interior is not often seen.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Fridgescaping typically involves arranging fruits and vegetables in a visually-appealing way, such as placing asparagus in a vase and using aesthetically pleasing storage items such as coloured glass pitchers and vintage butter dishes. The goal is to make the fridge's contents look as beautiful as possible.

Some people decorate the interiors of their fridges with themes inspired by TV shows. They replace regular items with decorative pieces like picture frames and figurines.

While some might find this over the top, others find it odd to see items like a porcelain bust, string lights or fresh flowers next to food items such as left-over pizza or milk.

Contrary to popular belief, fridgescaping did not originate on social media. Kathy Perdue, a retired designer and ex-lifestyle blogger, first coined the term in a blog post in 2011, as per CNN.

Perdue's take on fridgescaping was quite modest compared to the trend on social media websites like TikTok or Instagram. Her approach was simply to tidy her fridge before grocery shopping and store her produce and eggs in attractive containers.

Perdue suggested placing everyday food items in nice containers to make opening the fridge a more visually-pleasing experience.

Fridgescaping: Not for everybody

Some people don't like decorating inside the fridge, finding it impractical and unnecessary. This sparked debate after videos by a social media user named Lynzi Judish about "fridgescaping" appeared on Reddit, the publication added.

One user shared a story about telling his wife that her fridge-decorating habit was silly. In response, she took everything out and became emotionally distant, highlighting how divisive the topic can be.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.