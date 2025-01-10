'Friends of Ambanis' claim couldn't get THESE content creators into Antilia

A video of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's security guard mocking content creators, who claimed to be friends with the billionaire while attempting to enter his residence in Mumbai, has gone viral on social media. Content creators Ben Sumadiwiria and Aris Yeager posted a video on Instagram wherein they learned the hard way that getting into Antilia, the world’s most expensive private residence, isn’t easy. In a viral stunt, the duo attempted to gain access to the luxurious building. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what happened Ben Sumadiwiria and Aris Yeager, with user names the supercoolben and theeuropeankid, respectively, filmed the video of their interaction with Antilia's security guard. In the post, they wrote, “Trying to get into Ambani's house gone wrong…"

The post starts with Aris Yeager asking the guard, “We're going to Mr Ambani's house, are they inside?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He then claimed, “We are invited, we are friends of Ambanis."

The security guard asked them if they had been invited or had any official email or communication from the Ambanis. Aris Yeager tried to convince the guard saying that they met during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding and claimed, “He said we can play PlayStation whenever we want."

Sumadiwiria also said, “He said we can come anytime." When he asked if they could wait inside, the security guard hilariously said, “It's a house, it's not a restaurant." Sumadiwiria also claimed that his father owns Bali, and when “Ambani came to Bali once, we welcomed him like a King". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On this, the guard responded saying, “I'm not sure."

Watch Viral Video here

Reaction to the viral video The video has garnered 43.3 million views on Instagram and sparked numerous reactions from viewers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user wrote, “Every foreign YouTuber do Chapri things (sic)."

Another said, “Security guard knows more English then me (sic)."

One user joked, “The one place you are welcome in Ambani house is the exit gate." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another added, “Security guard is doing his job very well."

"Two rich kids rejected by Ambani's security guard."