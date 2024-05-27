FRIENDS reruns: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty list out what they share in common
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared common things with his wife on Instagram, highlighting their shared values while speaking to people in Harrow.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on May 26 shared a special post stating the common things he and his wife share. In a post jointly addressed on Instagram, the UK Prime Minister highlighted six reasons that show they are just like any other ordinary couple.