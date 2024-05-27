Active Stocks
FRIENDS reruns: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty list out what they share in common

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared common things with his wife on Instagram, highlighting their shared values while speaking to people in Harrow.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata MurthyPremium
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on May 26 shared a special post stating the common things he and his wife share. In a post jointly addressed on Instagram, the UK Prime Minister highlighted six reasons that show they are just like any other ordinary couple.

The post started with, “People always ask us - “What is the thing you have most in common?"

Further adding the six points, Sunak wrote, “It’s not just our shared love of watching Friends reruns and eating Spanish food.

It’s the values that we share.

We share the belief that hard work should decide where you go in life.

We share the belief that it takes bold action to make a difference.

We share the belief that our children will inherit a better world than the one we share today.

It was great to be together speaking to people in Harrow about the values that matter to them, and the future they want for their children. Akshata and Rishi."

Also Read: UK polls: Rishi Sunak announces proposal of new National Service model for 18-year-olds

The social media post received several mixed reactions for the couple. 

One user alleged, “Thiefs that you 2 are that's one thing you have in common"

Lauding the couple, another user added, “Ur simplicity, energy, cool, bold.. HERO"

Also Read: Royal family cancels public engagements as UK PM Rishi Sunak calls surprise summer election for July 4

“May you continue to be our prime minister!! You are fab!! Let the haters hate"

Last week, Akshata Murthy shared a small but powerful message for her husband ahead of the elections. In a recent post on Instagram, Akshata Murty shared her images with her husband Rishi Sunak and wrote, “I’m with you, every step of the way". Britons are set to choose their next leader in the national election on July 4. On 15 May, UK PM Rishi Sunak made the surprise announcement amid questions about his leadership due to falling popularity. There are wide chances that the Conservatives might lose to the opposition Labour Party after remaining in power for 14 years.

Published: 27 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST
