Friends’ Star Matthew Perry’s shocking battle with addiction: Family speaks out

  • Matthew Perry's family, including his mother, sisters, and stepfather, shared insights into Perry's battles with addiction, his compassionate nature, and his final conversations with family.

Published28 Oct 2024, 11:57 PM IST
Perry’s stepfather stressed the vital message that no amount of money can solve addiction, while the family expressed hope that recent charges against those linked to Perry’s death could serve as a warning to drug suppliers. (Image: Reuters)

Matthew Perry's family has opened up about their grief nearly a year after the "Friends" star's tragic death. Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, along with his sisters Caitlin, Emily, and Madeline, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, shared personal anecdotes and reflections on his life in a conversation with Today. During the emotional discussion, they highlighted Perry's battles with addiction and the significant influence he had on the people around him.

“He came up to me and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now,’” Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison recalled, noting the almost prophetic nature of his words. Reflecting on their relationship, she admitted it had been years since they shared such a heartfelt conversation.

Morrison also reflected on the days leading up to his death, describing a sense of inevitability surrounding his fate. She revealed that Perry confided in her, saying, “I’m not frightened anymore,” which left her concerned about his state of mind.

Sister Emily Morrison recounted how her brother would always prioritize helping others, stating, “When someone came and asked him for help, he would drop everything and do it.” Suzanne Morrison reflected on her own limitations in helping Perry through his addiction, expressing her feelings of helplessness: “I’m a very lucky woman. But there was one glitch... I couldn’t help him.”

Another sister Caitlin spoke candidly about the feeling of hopelessness that often accompanies addiction, stating, “It can be a hopeless thing... where you’re in a constant battle between wanting to be free and your brain and your body are trying to rope you back in.”

Madeline added to the conversation by expressing uncertainty regarding her brother's mindset, saying, “I don’t even know if in his mind he had relapsed.”

Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, emphasized the critical lessons learned from the actor's battle with addiction. He remarked that Perry “taught the world” a significant truth about addiction, stating, “No amount of money will cure an addict. It needs something else.”

In a significant development, five individuals, including two doctors and Perry’s assistant, were charged in connection with his death. Suzanne expressed her relief at these charges, hoping it serves as a warning to those who supply harmful substances: “It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are. You’re goin’ down, baby,” said Keith Morrison, Perry's stepfather.

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic television show Friends, died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. His body was discovered in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. An autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Perry's death was due to the acute effects of ketamine.

According to the report, the ketamine likely caused Perry to become unconscious, leading to accidental drowning. Additionally, it was noted that his pre-existing coronary artery disease may have worsened the drug's impact on his heart. This tragic incident has raised concerns about the dangers associated with substance use, especially in individuals with underlying health issues shocked fans and the entertainment industry, prompting discussions about addiction and mental health awareness.

