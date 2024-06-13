Friends take a ride on 25 feet long bicycle to break Guinness World Record | Watch

The Guinness World Record announced a new world record as two friends from France built the tallest rideable bicycle in the world. Nicolas Barrioz and David Peyrou completed the world record as Nicolas Barrioz completed an over 100-meter ride on the bicycle, which was 25 feet and 5 inches tall. It broke the previous record of the tallest bicycle, which was just 1 feet and 2 inches.

The video of the record was also shared on YouTube. In the video, the duo can be seen dragging the tall structure on their bicycle to the location of the act. The local administration was seen helping the crew member set up the structure. After a while, Nicolas Barrioz was seen on a platform, which allowed him to sit on the bike. Initially, he took a very unstable ride from one platform to the other.

After some hiccups, Nicolas Barrioz was seen riding the bicycle smoothly as the crowd cheered for the record-breaking act. Later, Nicolas Barrioz revealed that the key was the speed of the bicycle, which should have been around 15-20 km per hour.

Here's the video

According to an NDTV report, Nicolas Barrioz and David Peyrou came up with an idea during a casual pub conversation, and it took them five years to create the tallest rideable bicycle in the world. "The speed of the bike was the key to its stability," Nicolas revealed. It had to go at least 15-20 km/h [9-12 mph]."

Nicolas Barrioz also elaborated on the items used to build the bicycle and explained its ecological perspective. "Wood is an interesting material from an ecological perspective. In my opinion, it will replace alloy in bicycle-frame construction in a few decades because of mineral shortages," he said.