Friends take a ride on 25 feet long bicycle to break Guinness World Record | Watch

  • Nicolas Barrioz and David Peyrou completed the world record as Nicolas Barrioz completed an over 100-meter ride on the bicycle

Livemint
Updated04:56 PM IST
Screengrab of the video where the French man can be seen riding the tallest bicycle of the world
Screengrab of the video where the French man can be seen riding the tallest bicycle of the world (X)

The Guinness World Record announced a new world record as two friends from France built the tallest rideable bicycle in the world. Nicolas Barrioz and David Peyrou completed the world record as Nicolas Barrioz completed an over 100-meter ride on the bicycle, which was 25 feet and 5 inches tall. It broke the previous record of the tallest bicycle, which was just 1 feet and 2 inches.

The video of the record was also shared on YouTube. In the video, the duo can be seen dragging the tall structure on their bicycle to the location of the act. The local administration was seen helping the crew member set up the structure. After a while, Nicolas Barrioz was seen on a platform, which allowed him to sit on the bike. Initially, he took a very unstable ride from one platform to the other.

After some hiccups, Nicolas Barrioz was seen riding the bicycle smoothly as the crowd cheered for the record-breaking act. Later, Nicolas Barrioz revealed that the key was the speed of the bicycle, which should have been around 15-20 km per hour.

Here's the video

According to an NDTV report, Nicolas Barrioz and David Peyrou came up with an idea during a casual pub conversation, and it took them five years to create the tallest rideable bicycle in the world. "The speed of the bike was the key to its stability," Nicolas revealed. It had to go at least 15-20 km/h [9-12 mph]."

Nicolas Barrioz also elaborated on the items used to build the bicycle and explained its ecological perspective. "Wood is an interesting material from an ecological perspective. In my opinion, it will replace alloy in bicycle-frame construction in a few decades because of mineral shortages," he said. 

"This experience has completely transformed my worldview. Before this, I really needed self-confidence; I was shy and had a negative self-opinion. Now it's better, and sometimes I feel unstoppable; I think I can repair, build, or design anything," he added. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsFriends take a ride on 25 feet long bicycle to break Guinness World Record | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

300.95
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
10.4 (3.58%)

Tata Steel

182.50
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.14%)

GAIL India

219.75
10:28 AM | 13 JUN 2024
2.8 (1.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.95
10:22 AM | 13 JUN 2024
-1.9 (-1.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Usha Martin

414.40
10:23 AM | 13 JUN 2024
36.25 (9.59%)

Aegis Logis

839.60
10:26 AM | 13 JUN 2024
73.15 (9.54%)

Elgi Equipments

655.00
09:59 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.25 (8.49%)

Praj Industries

685.85
10:20 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.55 (8.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,441.00-219.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00139.00
    Delhi
    73,155.00353.00
    Kolkata
    72,797.00-577.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue