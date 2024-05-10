Friendship Marriage: All you need to know about Japan's relationship trend without love or sex
Amid the reducing percentage of marriage in Japan, a new relationship trend ‘friendship marriage’ is gaining ground in the country which is facing the challenge of a declining population. According to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report, increasing numbers of young people in Japan are opting for a new type of marital relationship w free from love or sex. The report named the trend as ‘friendship marriage’.