From ₹1 crore at 34 to ₹7.5 crore at 37: Indian consultant in Middle East shares wealth journey; internet reacts

A Reddit post detailing how an Indian management consultant grew his net worth from around ₹1 crore to ₹7.5 crore after moving to the Middle East has sparked interest online.

The 37-year-old professional, who described himself as an NRI working for a top management consulting firm, shared details of his career, salary progression, savings and investments on the subreddit r/Indian_flex.

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According to his account, his career began with a ₹10 lakh annual package after completing engineering. Over the years, he moved into management consulting, switched to an industry role and eventually returned to consulting in the Middle East.

His post offered a detailed breakdown of the financial milestones he claims to have reached at different stages of his career.

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From ₹ 10 Lakh at 22 to ₹ 65 lakh At 34 The Reddit user said he began his professional career at 22 as a graduate trainee, earning ₹10 lakh per annum.

After completing his MBA, he moved into management consulting at 26, with his compensation rising to ₹25 lakh.

At 29, he made another career move, leaving consulting for an industry role at ₹40 lakh. He said his compensation subsequently increased to ₹65 lakh over the next five years.

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During this period, he built a net worth of around ₹1 crore, which he said consisted of EPF, gold, equity and real estate.

The major change came at the age of 34, when he moved to the Middle East and returned to mainstream consulting.

"I moved back to mainstream consulting in the Middle East at ₹3.5 crore (USD 400K), tax-free," he wrote.

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₹ 6.5 crore saved in 2.5 years The consultant said his move to the Middle East dramatically changed the pace at which he was able to accumulate wealth.

Now 37, he claims to have saved close to ₹6.5 crore in the past two-and-a-half years, taking his overall net worth to approximately ₹7.5 crore.

He also provided a snapshot of his assets.

The Reddit user said he owns three properties in Mumbai, all of which are fully paid for. He also holds around 700 grams of gold through physical gold and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs).

In addition, he said he currently has around ₹30 lakh invested in equity and is focusing on increasing that allocation.

Internet reacts The post prompted Reddit users to ask questions about his current earnings and financial strategy.

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One user asked, “Around how much you earn per year now?” The poster replied, "26k USD per month (excluding annual bonus)."

Another user questioned how income earned in Dubai could be transferred to India. “A basic question: how do you bring tax free income earned in Dubai from Dubai to India?” The OP responded, “It is simple. Thru an NRE account. There is no limit to inward remittance. Foreign account > NRE account > NRO account. Foreign to NRE can be done by bank wire transfer or apps like Careem.”

Reddit reacts to consultant’s wealth journey The post received a range of reactions, with some users focusing on the consultant's career progression and others asking about his investments and overseas income.

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One user simply responded, “Thanks for the motivation brother.”

The post has also highlighted the growing interest among Indian professionals in high-paying overseas opportunities, particularly in consulting and other specialised fields.

However, the salary figures, savings and asset details mentioned in the post are based entirely on the Reddit user's own claims and have not been independently verified.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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