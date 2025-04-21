From 16°C to 40°C: Weather shock for JD Vance, family as they set out for Akshardham temple in Delhi

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on Monday for a four-day visit with his family and was in for a weather shock as they set out for Akshardham Temple in Delhi.

The Vance family – JD Vance, US Second Lady Usha Vance, and their three children – Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel –who had started their journey from 16 degrees Celsius in Washington, D.C., witnessed a drastic shift in temperature in Delhi, where the temperature soared to 40 degrees Celsius.

However, thankfully, the Met Department said there would be no heatwave in the national capital today. With mainly clear skies in the forecast, the Vances may see some respite from the scorching heat towards the evening of cloudy skies.

During his India visit, the US vice president will also visit Jaipur and Agra.

What's next on the itinerary for Vances today? Later in the evening today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the Vances. They are scheduled to leave for Jaipur after dinner with PM Modi tonight.

Before the dinner, US Vice President and a delegation of senior US government officials will hold wide-ranging talks with the Indian Prime Minister.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Indian ambassador to US Vinay Mohan Kwatra are expected to be part of the Indian team to be led by PM Modi at the talks.

The meeting's focus is likely to be on early finalisation of the proposed bilateral trade pact and ways to boost the overall trajectory of ties between the two countries.

Where are the Vances staying in Delhi? In Delhi, the US Vice President and his family are staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel.

India visit itinerary of the Vances: On April 22, the Vances will visit a number of historical sites in Jaipur, including the Amer Fort, also known as Amber Fort. The fort is a UNESCO world heritage site.

In the afternoon, the US Vice President is scheduled to address a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur.

The US Vice President and his family will travel to Agra on the morning of April 23.

In Agra, they will visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram which is an open air emporium showcasing various Indian artefacts.

After concluding their visit to Agra, the Vances will return to Jaipur on the second half of April 23.

The US Vice President and his family will depart for the US from Jaipur on April 24.