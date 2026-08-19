From ₹2.4 LPA to ₹14 LPA in 6 years: IT professional’s salary jump goes viral; social media debates over job strategies

An IT professional’s salary jump over six years has captured significant attention on X. Nandini M, who goes by the handle @your_niaaaa, shared her income journey from fresher to Senior DevOps engineer. The post garnered over 4.2 lakh views so far and sparked a wide-ranging debate about job loyalty in India's tech sector.

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Nandini started her career in 2020 at an IT company, earning ₹2.40 LPA. A modest 10% hike the following year took her to ₹2.64 LPA. Her first significant leap came in 2022 when she switched to a startup, securing a 35% increase to ₹3.56 LPA. A promotion in 2023 brought a 25% rise to ₹4.45 LPA.

The defining move came in 2024. She joined a crypto firm as a DevOps L2 engineer, doubling her salary to ₹8.90 LPA. A promotion in 2025 added another 20%, taking her to ₹10.68 LPA. Her current salary in 2026 is ₹14 LPA, reflecting a 31.1% increase.

Her key takeaway was direct: "Sometimes, switching companies can make a bigger difference than waiting for annual hikes."

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Social media reacts The post prompted a range of reactions from professionals across experience levels.

One user shared that he had grown from ₹1 lakh per year to ₹40 lakh in gross salary over 18 years at the same company. The user tried to prove that loyalty-based growth was still possible.

Another user revealed a current salary of ₹52 LPA in DevOps. That prompted Nandini to ask about their total experience.

One user suggested a formula for freshers: target a salary equal to 4 times years of experience. The formula most likely means this. If you have 5 years of experience. You should ask for a 20% hike in the new company.

Nandini's response was measured. She indicated that peace of mind and a positive work environment were equally important to her at this stage of her career. “I’m happy right now. Peace of mind also matters,” she wrote.

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One user noted that switching companies in the early years typically yielded 25–30% salary increases. The user argued that annual hikes within the same organisation were relatively minor.

“From my experience, switching companies gives a 25-30% jump. So, in initial years, one should jump 2-3 companies to get a good package, then settle down for a decent package. One may also put down the papers and bargain a bit every 2-3 years if you’re in the same company for many years,” the user added.

Another observed that every move in Nandini's timeline appeared to be tied to a specific role upgrade or agenuine opportunity. The user concluded that purposeful switching would matter far more than frequent switching.

One user invoked a well-known pricing analogy: the same bottle of water costs vastly different amounts depending on where it is sold.

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“The old Warren Buffett logic explained. A bottle of 0.5l water in the wholesale warehouse is 0.15 GBP, in a corner shop is 0.25, in a local store is 0.5, in a flagship store on Oxford Street is 1.5, at the airport is 2.5 and on the actual plane is 3.5,” the user added.

A fresher asked Nandini whether accepting a role with a three-year bond was advisable. Her response was candid.

“If you don’t have another offer, I would consider taking it, but only after reading the bond properly. Three years is a long commitment for a fresher, especially if the pay and growth are average. Getting stuck at an unhappy job for 3 years could be brutal,” she replied.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Jobs Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home From ₹2.4 LPA to ₹14 LPA in 6 years: IT professional’s salary jump goes viral; social media debates over job strategies