From ₹21,000 a month to a ₹60 crore deal: How just one conversation changed finance professional's life

An Indian man has described a dramatic career turnaround—from earning ₹21,000 a month to closing a ₹60 crore deal—attributing his success to years of ground-level experience and a single life-changing conversation on a “rainy night.”

In a Reddit post, the man looked back at a moment five years ago when he stood in the rain with a backpack full of documents, unable to afford even a basic raincoat. A polytechnic diploma holder in mechanical engineering, he had entered the job market shortly after Covid, when employment opportunities were limited.

With few options available, he took up a position titled “Document Executive” at a financial firm.

“My job was to collect files from clients, check the papers, and submit them to banks. For 4.5 years, I was the guy running around in the Delhi summer heat and winter fog,” he wrote.

During this period, he said he gained a deep understanding of the banking system—learning which documents triggered objections, which bank managers rejected files, and how cases could be structured to prevent delays.

Inside the office, however, the experience was very different. “While I was sweating outdoors, my team members sat in the AC, gossiping and flirting with management. After two years, they got 40% appraisals. I got a ₹2,000 hike. My salary went from ₹18k to ₹21k,” he shared. Here's the link to the viral post

The turning point The turning point, he said, came one evening when heavy rain forced him to wait at a Chartered Accountant’s office. Feeling overwhelmed, he opened up to the CA, who had worked with him for years. The advice that followed proved pivotal.

“He looked at me and said something that changed my wiring: ‘Beta, you know the process better than the people sitting in the bank. You have the relationship with the clients. Why are you acting like an employee? Start sourcing.’”

The CA then proposed a partnership. If the man sourced files independently, they would be processed through the CA’s codes and the payout would be split equally.

Encouraged, he quietly began handling small funding cases alongside his job, sharing commissions with the CA. Over time, his confidence grew—until a major opportunity arrived.

“Then came the monster lead. One of my old contacts needed ₹50–60 Crores urgently for a project. The banks were dragging their feet. He told me, ‘If you get this disbursed in 3 weeks, I’ll give you 2%,’” he wrote.

Working almost round the clock, he structured the case carefully and used his knowledge of banking processes and contacts. The loan was disbursed on time.

From that single deal, he said he earned between ₹45 lakh and ₹70 lakh. “I stared at the numbers in my account. It was more money than I would have made in 20 years at my old job,” he wrote.

Soon after, he resigned and formally registered his own firm. Today, he works as a full-time financial consultant, handling project and equity funding, mergers and acquisitions, large B2B loans, and commercial real estate deals involving hotels and hospitals. According to him, his annual revenue now stands at ₹1–2 crore.

Reflecting on his experience, he said the work remains stressful and unpredictable, but practical knowledge and relationships matter most.

“If you are stuck in a job where you are doing the ‘grunt work’ while others get the credit, remember this: You are the one learning the actual skill. You are the one building the relationships,” he said.