From ₹6 LPA to ₹2 crore: Indian woman shares career growth strategy, says 'visibility matters'

An Indian woman has shared how she climbed the corporate ladder from a modest salary in India to a well-paid position in the United States. In a LinkedIn post, Devshree Bharatia reflected on her career journey and outlined the strategies she believes helped her progress professionally. She said her aim was to help others achieve similar results without spending years figuring things out on their own.

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“I graduated from a Tier-3 college in Pune and started my career with a salary of ₹6 LPA,” she wrote. “Where I am today is something I couldn’t have imagined, even in my wildest dreams.”

Lessons learned over three years Bharatia explained that the methods she now recommends were developed through years of experience and experimentation.

“It took me 3 years to figure them out, but you can start applying them within 3 months,” she said.

According to her, one of the most important steps is to focus on becoming visible to recruiters rather than relying solely on job applications.

Why visibility matters She argued that while applying for jobs remains important, candidates can improve their chances significantly if recruiters approach them directly.

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“Everyone will tell you to apply to hundreds of jobs via LinkedIn, which you MUST. But if recruiters themselves reach out to you, you will have an edge,” she explained.

To achieve this, Bharatia recommends building a professional presence on LinkedIn through regular posting and engagement.

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Building credibility on LinkedIn Bharatia stressed that professionals do not need to become full-time content creators to benefit from the platform. Instead, she encouraged users to share insights consistently to establish credibility within their industry.

“You can schedule an entire month of content in just one day,” she wrote, adding that the aim is to build credibility rather than attract followers.

Warning about 'ghost jobs' The career coach also cautioned job seekers about what she described as ghost jobs — vacancies that may no longer be active despite still appearing online.

“Nearly 30% of the jobs you apply to are ghost jobs,” she said.

According to Bharatia, many candidates wrongly assume they have been rejected when, in reality, the position may not be actively hiring.

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Tailoring CVs for each role Bharatia also highlighted the importance of strengthening CVs beyond listing work experience. She encouraged candidates, particularly those at the start of their careers, to include projects, hackathons and research work where relevant.

“A generic resume rarely works. Tailor your resume for every role by aligning it closely with the job description,” she wrote, adding that ATS optimisation and strong formatting play a key role in getting shortlisted.

Preparing for interviews The post also touched on interview preparation. Bharatia advised candidates to practise common topics such as data structures and algorithms (DSA), system design and business case-based questions.

She suggested that researching a company's products, challenges and business model can help applicants better anticipate the types of questions they may face during interviews.

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A roadmap for aspiring professionals Bharatia concluded by reflecting on how a structured approach helped transform her own career. She said she hopes sharing her experiences will allow others to make faster progress and avoid many of the mistakes she encountered along the way.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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